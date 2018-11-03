UTA
Harris scores 20, Nuggets rally in 4th and beat Jazz 103-88

  • Nov 03, 2018

DENVER (AP) Gary Harris scored 20 points and Malik Beasley and Mason Plumlee hit key 3-pointers in a fourth-quarter flurry, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 103-88 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Jamal Murray scored 19 for Denver, which won its fourth straight.

Jae Crowder scored 21 points off the bench for Utah, which has lost three straight.

The Jazz got a scare when guard Donovan Mitchell left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury. Mitchell, who finished with 16 points, missed Friday night's loss to Memphis with a right hamstring injury. He was helped off favoring his left leg, but returned a few minutes later.

Denver's Nikola Jokic flirted with a triple-double, but finished three points shy of the mark. He had a season-high 16 assists and 10 rebounds. He finished with seven points and has scored just 11 in the last two games combined, but Denver has won both.

The Jazz led 77-71 early in the fourth quarter but missed seven straight shots as Denver took control. Beasley's 3-pointer gave the Nuggets a 79-77 lead and Plumlee beat the shot clock with another 3-pointer in front of his bench that increased the lead to five.

Utah missed seven straight shots during a 24-3 run by Denver that turned a six-point deficit into a 95-80 lead.

Denver outscored the Jazz 35-15 in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Jazz: G Alec Burks missed his third straight game with a chip fracture in his left hand. He has not played in the last four games. ... Favors played 19 minutes despite dealing with left knee soreness. He finished with 12 points.

Nuggets: Denver started the 1976-77 season 8-0, the first season it was in the NBA. ... The Nuggets have held four of their opponents to below 100 points. They've won all four games.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Nuggets: Host the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
N. Jokic
15 C
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
71.8 Field Goal % 51.9
73.9 Three Point % 52.0
60.7 Free Throw % 84.8
+ 2 DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell made reverse layup, assist by Monte Morris 0:07
+ 2 Dante Exum made finger-roll layup 0:31
  Offensive foul on Juancho Hernangomez 0:42
+ 2 Ekpe Udoh made floating jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 1:02
  Offensive rebound by Georges Niang 1:14
  Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 1:36
  Monte Morris missed driving layup, blocked by Ekpe Udoh 1:38
+ 1 Dante Exum made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:57
+ 1 Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws 1:57
  Personal foul on Jamal Murray 1:57
Team Stats
Points 88 103
Field Goals 33-81 (40.7%) 41-83 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 6-31 (19.4%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 46 59
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 30 40
Team 6 11
Assists 22 32
Steals 12 8
Blocks 7 0
Turnovers 12 17
Fouls 21 26
Technicals 2 0
D. Mitchell SG 45
16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
N. Jokic C 15
7 PTS, 10 REB, 16 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 4-5 2521271588
home team logo Nuggets 8-1 25222135103
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
away team logo Jazz 4-5 112.5 PPG 43.9 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Nuggets 8-1 112.5 PPG 48.9 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
J. Crowder PF 13.6 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.8 APG 44.7 FG%
G. Harris SG 18.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.5 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Crowder PF 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
G. Harris SG 20 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
40.7 FG% 49.4
19.4 3PT FG% 32.1
66.7 FT% 63.2
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 32 16 5 2 5 0 0 2 7/22 0/7 2/2 0 5 30 -12
D. Favors 18 12 5 1 0 1 0 1 6/10 0/1 0/1 3 2 20 -10
R. Gobert 35 12 12 1 0 1 2 4 5/9 0/0 2/8 5 7 25 -13
R. Rubio 32 11 4 6 4 0 6 3 3/10 1/4 4/4 0 4 25 -14
J. Ingles 32 4 4 6 2 0 1 3 1/5 1/4 1/2 0 4 21 -20
Bench
J. Crowder
D. Exum
R. O'Neale
E. Udoh
T. Sefolosha
G. Niang
G. Allen
A. Burks
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 31 21 5 1 1 3 3 1 8/15 4/9 1/1 1 4 29 -4
D. Exum 17 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 4/4 0 1 9 +2
R. O'Neale 23 4 3 4 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 3 15 -5
E. Udoh 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +2
T. Sefolosha 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 -3
G. Niang 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 -2
G. Allen 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +4
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 88 40 22 12 7 12 21 33/81 6/31 16/24 10 30 179 -75
Nuggets
Starters
G. Harris
J. Murray
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
T. Craig
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Harris 31 20 4 1 0 0 3 3 8/13 1/4 3/5 0 4 23 +1
J. Murray 35 19 5 4 0 0 2 3 7/16 1/3 4/4 0 5 30 +18
P. Millsap 23 13 5 2 3 0 2 2 6/10 1/3 0/1 1 4 23 -5
N. Jokic 28 7 10 16 1 0 4 2 3/9 0/3 1/2 3 7 46 +8
T. Craig 21 4 6 0 2 0 1 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 5 11 -6
Bench
M. Beasley
T. Lyles
J. Hernangomez
M. Plumlee
M. Morris
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Lydon
I. Thomas
W. Barton
T. Welsh
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Beasley 18 12 0 2 0 0 1 3 4/8 3/5 1/1 0 0 15 +20
T. Lyles 20 8 6 3 0 0 1 4 3/8 0/3 2/2 0 6 19 +16
J. Hernangomez 28 8 4 1 1 0 1 3 3/5 1/2 1/2 2 2 14 +19
M. Plumlee 17 7 6 1 1 0 2 4 3/5 1/1 0/2 1 5 14 +9
M. Morris 12 3 2 2 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 9 -1
D. Akoon-Purcell 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -2
T. Lydon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 103 48 32 8 0 17 26 41/83 9/28 12/19 8 40 206 +75
NBA Scores