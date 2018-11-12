ATL
  • STATS AP
  • Nov 12, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James scored 26 points and dunked for the winning basket in the final seconds, lifting the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-106 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Kyle Kuzma added 18 points for the Lakers' fifth win in six games.

Kuzma's layup tied the game at 104-all with 1:34 to go.

Kent Bazemore was called for a technical at the end of that play and Kuzma made the free throw for a 105-104 lead.

Vince Carter dunked to put the Hawks back up 106-105.

James got fouled at the other end and missed both. But the Lakers got the offensive rebound and Kuzma charged into the paint amid three defenders for a shot from the left side. It missed.

James was waiting on the right, dunking for a 107-106 lead.

Taurean Prince led the Hawks with 23 points, Bazemore added 21 and Trae Young had 20 for Atlanta, which still has just one road win on the season.

Alex Len's dunk started a 7-0 run that put Atlanta ahead 102-98 in the fourth.

James' basket drew the Lakers within one, but then he missed two long jumpers on the same possession.

The Hawks trailed by nine to start the fourth. Their first three baskets in the fourth came on 3-pointers by Prince (two) and Young (one).

The Lakers dominated the third, outscoring Atlanta 32-22 to take an 84-75 lead into the fourth.

But Atlanta kept coming, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers to start the fourth when James was on the bench for the Lakers.

Len's dunk gave the Hawks a 99-98 lead, just the second time they led in the second half.

James' dunk that tied the game midway through the second quarter got started with Rajon Rondo. He tossed up an alley-oop pass that Brandon Ingram batted back as he ran out of bounds to a trailing James, who provided the thunderous finish.

The Hawks raced to a 9-0 lead to start the game, their largest lead of the night. The Lakers missed their first three shots and Ingram committed two turnovers.

TIP-INS

Hawks: They haven't beaten the Lakers at Staples Center since March 4, 2016. ... Prince was called for a flagrant-1 foul on James in the first quarter. ... C Dewayne Dedmon wasn't with the team while awaiting the birth of his first child.

Lakers: James earned his 768th career victory, overtaking Reggie Miller for 21st on the NBA's all-time victories list. ... They've won five in a row against the Hawks and are 24-5 against them at home since 1991.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Golden State on Tuesday.

Lakers: Host Portland on Wednesday. The teams split their first two meetings.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
L. James
23 SF
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
26.4 Pts. Per Game 26.4
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
42.6 Field Goal % 50.4
42.7 Three Point % 49.8
80.7 Free Throw % 73.6
  Team rebound 0:00
  Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Tyson Chandler 0:01
+ 2 LeBron James made dunk 0:15
  Offensive rebound by LeBron James 0:15
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma 0:15
  Kyle Kuzma missed dunk 0:15
  Kyle Kuzma missed dunk, blocked by Vince Carter 0:16
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma 0:17
  LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
  Team rebound 0:19
  LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
Team Stats
Points 106 107
Field Goals 41-95 (43.2%) 39-92 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 13-37 (35.1%) 14-38 (36.8%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 15-24 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 51 67
Offensive 10 17
Defensive 34 31
Team 7 19
Assists 25 28
Steals 11 12
Blocks 4 9
Turnovers 17 22
Fouls 24 23
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
T. Young PG 11
20 PTS, 2 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
26 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 3-10 22312231106
home team logo Lakers 7-6 28243223107
O/U 237.5, LAL -11
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 237.5, LAL -11
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 3-10 109.6 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Lakers 7-6 117.0 PPG 45.8 RPG 25.9 APG
Key Players
T. Waller-Prince SF 14.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.9 APG 39.0 FG%
L. James SF 26.4 PPG 7.8 RPG 7.3 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Waller-Prince SF 23 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
L. James SF 26 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
43.2 FG% 42.4
35.1 3PT FG% 36.8
84.6 FT% 62.5
Hawks
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
T. Young
A. Len
O. Spellman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 34 23 7 1 2 0 5 2 9/13 5/8 0/0 1 6 29 0
K. Bazemore 32 21 4 3 5 1 1 1 7/12 3/5 4/4 0 4 36 +12
T. Young 35 20 2 12 1 1 4 2 8/18 4/8 0/0 1 1 44 +15
A. Len 26 17 11 1 1 0 4 5 8/16 1/4 0/0 3 8 27 +22
O. Spellman 27 2 8 1 0 1 1 4 1/7 0/3 0/0 2 6 12 +1
Bench
D. Bembry
J. Lin
M. Plumlee
V. Carter
A. Poythress
K. Huerter
J. Anderson
D. Dedmon
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
J. Collins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Bembry 16 9 5 2 0 0 0 3 3/6 0/2 3/4 0 5 18 0
J. Lin 14 6 1 2 0 0 2 1 2/7 0/0 2/2 1 0 9 -17
M. Plumlee 15 4 5 2 2 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 2/3 2 3 15 -21
V. Carter 21 4 1 0 0 1 0 0 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 1 6 +3
A. Poythress 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -9
K. Huerter 11 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 0/6 0/3 0/0 0 0 2 -11
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 106 44 25 11 4 17 24 41/95 13/37 11/13 10 34 198 -5
Lakers
Starters
L. James
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
J. McGee
L. Ball
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 34 26 7 4 2 0 4 1 10/20 3/9 3/7 3 4 39 +22
K. Kuzma 31 18 8 1 2 0 1 3 8/18 1/6 1/1 4 4 29 +14
B. Ingram 28 10 3 1 0 1 6 3 3/8 0/0 4/6 0 3 10 +12
J. McGee 26 8 9 1 1 3 1 2 3/9 0/1 2/4 3 6 22 +2
L. Ball 27 8 6 11 1 1 3 2 2/5 2/3 2/2 0 6 35 +14
Bench
L. Stephenson
K. Caldwell-Pope
J. Hart
T. Chandler
R. Rondo
M. Beasley
J. Williams
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Stephenson 15 11 1 0 1 1 1 3 3/7 3/5 2/2 0 1 13 -18
K. Caldwell-Pope 15 11 2 2 2 0 1 2 4/8 3/6 0/0 1 1 18 -24
J. Hart 22 9 1 2 1 0 2 2 3/9 2/7 1/2 0 1 13 +1
T. Chandler 21 4 5 1 2 3 2 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 5 0 14 -1
R. Rondo 16 2 6 5 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 5 17 -17
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 107 48 28 12 9 22 23 39/92 14/38 15/24 17 31 210 +5
NBA Scores