Nuggets roll to biggest win over Lakers with 117-85 romp

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 27, 2018

DENVER (AP) Paul Millsap, Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley scored 20 points apiece, and the Denver Nuggets rolled to their biggest victory ever over the Los Angeles Lakers, a 117-85 rout on Tuesday night.

The 32-point margin surpassed a 29-point win in 1993.

Nikola Jokic added 14 points and Juancho Hernangomez had 12 for the Nuggets, who won their fourth in a row.

Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points for Los Angeles, while LeBron James and Brandon Ingram added 14 apiece. The Lakers, who handed the Nuggets their first loss of the season in late October in Los Angeles, struggled to find their shooting touch against Denver's defensive pressure.

The Lakers were outshot 48.5 percent to 39.5 percent and finished just 5 of 35 (14.3 percent) from 3-point range. And for the 10th time this season, the Nuggets held an opponent to under 100 points.

Up by eight at the half, the Nuggets stretched their lead to 89-71 with a strong third quarter. Jokic started the Nuggets' third by hitting a pair of 3s and Mason Plumlee's tip-in just before the quarter ended put Denver in front by 18 points going into the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets kept the pressure on in the final period, outscoring the Lakers down the stretch 28-14.

Denver led 58-50 at the half, getting a boost from Millsap, who converted a three-point play and then hustled down the floor for a soaring block of Ingram's attempted layup in the last 39 seconds of the second quarter. Millsap had 16 points in the first half.

TIP-INS

Lakers: G Rajon Rondo remains sidelined with a broken right hand - he's missed the last six games - but is making progress. He has been cleared to take part in non-contact basketball activities.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris missed a second consecutive game with left ankle soreness. Torrey Craig again started in his place. ... Millsap also had 11 rebounds, giving him his fourth double-double of the season. ... Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders watched the game from courtside seats.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Opens four-game homestand against Indiana on Thursday night.

Nuggets: Kick off a five-game road trip at Portland on Friday night.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
N. Jokic
15 C
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
51.4 Field Goal % 46.8
51.6 Three Point % 47.5
72.3 Free Throw % 82.8
  Team rebound 0:00
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles 0:31
  Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:36
+ 2 Malik Beasley made floating jump shot, assist by DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell 0:50
+ 2 Josh Hart made dunk, assist by Moe Wagner 1:10
+ 2 DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell made finger-roll layup 1:19
  Defensive rebound by DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell 1:25
  Moe Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:28
  Offensive foul on Tyler Lydon 1:39
  Offensive foul on Tyler Lydon 1:39
Team Stats
Points 85 117
Field Goals 34-87 (39.1%) 47-97 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 5-35 (14.3%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 14-15 (93.3%)
Total Rebounds 45 65
Offensive 8 16
Defensive 31 44
Team 6 5
Assists 19 28
Steals 5 7
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Kuzma PF 0
21 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
P. Millsap PF 4
20 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 11-9 2624211485
home team logo Nuggets 14-7 30283128117
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Lakers
Starters
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
L. James
L. Ball
J. McGee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Kuzma 31 21 3 3 0 1 2 3 9/15 1/7 2/2 1 2 29 -19
B. Ingram 29 14 2 2 1 0 1 4 6/10 0/1 2/4 0 2 20 -19
L. James 30 14 7 2 2 2 4 0 5/15 0/4 4/6 0 7 25 -23
L. Ball 18 7 5 2 0 0 0 1 3/6 1/4 0/0 1 4 16 -10
J. McGee 15 2 2 1 0 4 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 1 10 -13
Bench
M. Beasley
L. Stephenson
J. Hart
T. Chandler
K. Caldwell-Pope
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
R. Rondo
J. Williams
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Beasley 12 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 3/7 0/1 2/2 1 0 8 -7
L. Stephenson 14 5 6 3 0 0 1 3 2/8 1/3 0/0 0 6 16 -7
J. Hart 20 4 2 3 1 0 0 2 2/6 0/4 0/0 1 1 13 -10
T. Chandler 20 4 5 1 1 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 2/4 2 3 12 -5
K. Caldwell-Pope 23 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 1 4 -21
S. Mykhailiuk 12 3 2 1 0 0 2 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 2 5 -14
M. Wagner 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 -6
I. Zubac 7 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 2 -6
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 85 39 19 5 8 12 19 34/87 5/35 12/18 8 31 163 -160
Nuggets
Starters
P. Millsap
J. Murray
N. Jokic
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Millsap 23 20 11 2 1 2 1 1 9/14 0/1 2/2 5 6 37 +11
J. Murray 34 20 3 4 0 0 3 1 8/18 2/5 2/2 0 3 28 +17
N. Jokic 22 14 7 7 1 1 3 1 5/14 2/4 2/2 0 7 34 +14
J. Hernangomez 23 12 4 2 0 1 0 4 5/7 1/1 1/1 3 1 21 +12
T. Craig 20 2 8 1 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/1 2/2 2 6 12 +19
Bench
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
M. Morris
T. Lyles
T. Lydon
D. Akoon-Purcell
I. Thomas
W. Barton
G. Harris
T. Welsh
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Beasley 35 20 4 0 2 0 0 0 8/14 2/6 2/2 0 4 26 +21
M. Plumlee 20 10 10 1 1 1 1 3 5/7 0/0 0/0 5 5 23 +12
M. Morris 26 7 3 7 1 0 0 0 2/7 0/2 3/4 0 3 25 +20
T. Lyles 24 5 9 1 0 0 2 3 2/10 1/4 0/0 1 8 14 +21
T. Lydon 4 5 0 0 0 0 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 4 +6
D. Akoon-Purcell 2 2 1 3 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 10 +7
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 117 60 28 7 5 11 17 47/97 9/25 14/15 16 44 234 +160
