Wiggins, Towns lead Timberwolves past Lakers, 108-86

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 06, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Andrew Wiggins scored 25 of his 28 points in the first half, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves take charge from the opening tipoff and breeze by the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers for a 108-86 victory on Sunday.

Karl-Anthony Towns totaled 28 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks for the Timberwolves, who raised their home record to 14-6, including 8-2 against Western Conference foes. Jeff Teague scored all of his 15 points in the first half and finished with 11 assists for the Wolves.

Lance Stephenson had 14 points for the Lakers, who fell to 1-5 without James since he strained his groin during the Christmas Day win at Golden State. With backup point guard Rajon Rondo (right ring finger surgery) and power forward Kyle Kuzma (bruised lower back) missing again, too, the leftovers for the Lakers produced a mostly lethargic performance. This was their largest losing margin in 20 games since a 117-85 defeat at Denver on Nov. 27.

Lakers coach Luke Walton subbed the 7-foot-1 Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup for Kuzma next to 7-footer JaVale McGee, and the experiment led to a 15-1 deficit before Michael Beasley replaced Zubac. The Lakers (21-19) missed their first eight shots from the floor, until Beasley's baseline reverse layup.

The Wolves built their first-half lead as large as 21 points, when a slick over-the-shoulder backward flip pass by Towns in the post on a give-and-go set up Wiggins for a soaring dunk and a 28-7 advantage. He went even higher in the second quarter to catch a textbook lob from Tyus Jones after sneaking behind Zubac with a backdoor cut for the slam and a 39-21 lead.

Wiggins, whose first season on his maximum-salary contract as a $25 million player has been hit and miss to match the so-far uneven trajectory of his career, has been exhibiting an abundance of confidence in his jumpers lately, and that trust clearly paid off for him and the Timberwolves in this matinee.

He made five shots from 15 feet or further before halftime, picking up a loose ball and calmly dribbling to the perimeter to sink a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining to make it 64-45.

Wiggins slid to the background in the second half, but the Wolves had more than enough balance and energy to maintain their lead that stayed in double digits for the entire game after first reaching that level at 13-1. After Wiggins missed a 3-pointer, Towns delivered a jolting first basket of the third quarter with the rebound that he turned into a dunk over McGee in the same motion. Taj Gibson outjumped McGee for a rebound and a putback to give Minnesota a 70-50 advantage.

Wiggins went 9 for 23 from the floor for the Wolves (19-21). His five highest-scoring games this season have all been in the last 20 games.

STILL OUT

The Timberwolves remained short-handed, too, with two of their top four scorers in Robert Covington (right knee bone bruise) and Derrick Rose (sprained right ankle) still out with injuries. Covington, who missed his third straight game, is out indefinitely, with more clarity on his status not expected next week, according to coach Tom Thibodeau. Rose sat for the fifth consecutive contest, but he was listed as questionable and considered close to a return, Thibodeau said.

TIP-INS

Lakers: The starting lineup was outscored 91-34, with Brandon Ingram (13 points) and Josh Hart (10 points) going a combined 8 for 28 from the floor.

Timberwolves: Wiggins raised his career average against the Lakers to 23 points per game, his fourth-highest against the rest of the league. His best is against the club that drafted and traded him, Cleveland (25.6), and after that is Toronto (24.0), his hometown team. Sacramento (23.7) is third.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Play at Dallas on Monday night, finishing their ninth of 13 sets of back-to-back games this season.

Timberwolves: Visit Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-NBA

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
K. Towns
32 C
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
22.1 Pts. Per Game 22.1
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
12.2 Reb. Per Game 12.2
45.8 Field Goal % 49.5
46.4 Three Point % 49.1
63.3 Free Throw % 83.3
+ 2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Isaac Bonga 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac 0:34
+ 2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 0:55
  Out of bounds turnover on Jared Terrell 1:10
+ 1 Lance Stephenson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:28
+ 1 Lance Stephenson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:28
  Personal foul on Tyus Jones 1:28
  Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner 1:31
  Josh Okogie missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:33
+ 1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 1:33
  Personal foul on Moe Wagner 1:33
Team Stats
Points 86 108
Field Goals 32-87 (36.8%) 41-89 (46.1%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 17-28 (60.7%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 63 57
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 36 42
Team 15 7
Assists 20 24
Steals 6 10
Blocks 4 9
Turnovers 21 14
Fouls 20 27
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
L. Stephenson SG 6
14 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
K. Towns C 32
28 PTS, 18 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 21-19 1926231886
home team logo Timberwolves 19-21 35291925108
MIN -7.5, O/U 224.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 21-19 113.0 PPG 46.8 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 19-21 111.5 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
L. Stephenson SG 7.4 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.9 APG 45.0 FG%
K. Towns C 22.1 PPG 12.2 RPG 3.0 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Stephenson SG 14 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
K. Towns C 28 PTS 18 REB 3 AST
36.8 FG% 46.1
22.7 3PT FG% 34.4
60.7 FT% 71.4
Lakers
Starters
B. Ingram
J. Hart
I. Zubac
J. McGee
L. Ball
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Ingram 25 13 5 1 0 2 3 2 5/16 0/0 3/5 2 3 19 -21
J. Hart 25 10 2 2 2 0 1 0 3/12 2/5 2/2 0 2 17 -17
I. Zubac 18 9 8 0 0 0 2 1 3/6 0/0 3/4 2 6 15 -19
J. McGee 15 2 2 1 2 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 1 6 -23
L. Ball 22 0 6 4 0 0 1 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 6 13 -21
Bench
L. Stephenson
M. Beasley
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Wagner
T. Chandler
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Bonga
R. Rondo
J. Williams
A. Caruso
K. Kuzma
L. James
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Stephenson 27 14 5 6 0 0 2 2 5/11 0/2 4/10 1 4 29 -6
M. Beasley 20 11 5 1 1 1 5 3 5/8 1/3 0/0 0 5 15 -9
K. Caldwell-Pope 22 9 0 1 1 0 2 3 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 0 10 -5
M. Wagner 18 8 5 0 0 1 2 5 3/10 1/5 1/1 1 4 12 +6
T. Chandler 22 6 10 1 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 2/4 5 5 18 +1
S. Mykhailiuk 15 4 0 2 0 0 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 7 +1
I. Bonga 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +3
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuzma - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 86 48 20 6 4 21 20 32/87 5/22 17/28 12 36 163 -110
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
J. Teague
T. Gibson
J. Okogie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Wiggins 35 28 5 2 0 1 2 2 9/23 3/10 7/11 1 4 36 +18
K. Towns 35 28 18 3 2 4 3 5 11/20 1/4 5/5 3 15 55 +26
J. Teague 28 15 6 11 2 0 1 2 6/13 3/6 0/0 0 6 44 +21
T. Gibson 26 12 11 0 0 1 2 3 6/8 0/0 0/0 3 8 22 +36
J. Okogie 34 8 2 0 1 3 2 4 3/7 1/4 1/2 0 2 12 +30
Bench
D. Saric
G. Dieng
A. Tolliver
T. Jones
J. Terrell
J. Bayless
D. Rose
R. Covington
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
C. Williams
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Saric 21 6 1 2 0 0 1 2 2/5 1/2 1/2 1 0 10 -14
G. Dieng 12 5 4 0 1 0 0 3 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 4 10 -4
A. Tolliver 24 3 1 0 0 0 2 5 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 2 0
T. Jones 19 3 2 6 4 0 0 1 1/6 0/2 1/1 0 2 21 +1
J. Terrell 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -4
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunnally - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 108 50 24 10 9 14 27 41/89 11/32 15/21 8 42 211 +110
