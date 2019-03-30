GS
MIN

No Text

Towns' free throw lifts Timberwolves over Warriors in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 30, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Stephen Curry led a frantic rally that the Golden State Warriors thought had assured a second overtime.

It never came after what they believed was a questionable call.

Karl-Anthony Towns made a free throw with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 131-130 victory over the Warriors on Friday night.

Minnesota led by nine with 1:41 remaining in the extra period before Curry made three 3-pointers during an 11-2 run, including the tying one from the corner with 0.5 seconds left.

But Towns was fouled by Kevin Durant on the ensuing inbounds pass on a lob play to the rim that appeared to be thrown too high. He made the first free throw to give him 15 points, intentionally missed the second and time expired as Towns secured the offensive rebound.

''I'm just real proud of us, especially with the game the way it was going,'' Towns said. ''A team of that caliber, to be down so big and then say we're not going to quit.''

Curry made 11 3-pointers and scored 37 points for the Warriors, who dropped into a tie with Denver for the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Durant added 23 points.

''First of all, we're up 14 coming into the third, we can't put ourselves in that position,'' Durant said. ''But this is the NBA and teams make a run, especially at home. Momentum can shift very quickly. So, they made it a game. But I thought we deserved to play five more minutes.''

Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points, his fifth consecutive game with 20 points or more, for Minnesota. Josh Okogie scored 21 points and Jerryd Bayless scored 17 as eight Timberwolves scored in double figures. Gorgui Dieng had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

The Minnesota bench outscored the Golden State bench 49-25.

''That's a big win,'' Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. ''Especially when you're struggling, when you're down in numbers. In a lot of ways, that's a win that can propel you.''

Towns battled foul trouble and missed his first six shots from the field, while Wiggins fouled out with 2:21 left in overtime.

''It shows our fight,'' Wiggins said. ''We're never going to give up, no matter what.''

The Warriors, who had won two consecutive games, led by as many as 19 points in the first half before the Timberwolves rallied in the third quarter. Minnesota put together a 32-13 run to end the period.

Anthony Tolliver's 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter gave the Timberwolves their first lead since 16-15 in the first quarter. Minnesota led by as many as nine in the fourth quarter before Golden State tied the game at 115 on Draymond Green's free throw with 21 seconds remaining. Wiggins had two chances to win the game in regulation.

Tolliver, Bayless and Okogie each hit 3-pointers in overtime to help Minnesota build its nine-point advantage. Curry's tying, turnaround 3-pointer came immediately after Durant appeared to hit a tying 3. But Keita Bates-Diop was called for a foul on Durant before the shot. The Warriors were unhappy with that call and the ensuing call on Durant.

''Down the stretch, it's just tough an effort like that gets sabotaged, for sure,'' Curry said. ''Went back and looked at those calls over and over and over again, and still don't understand either one of them.''

Klay Thompson scored 20 points for the Warriors, who dropped to 0-5 in overtime games this season. Golden State was held to 18 points and had zero assists in the third quarter after having 20 assists on its 26 field goals in the first half.

''Everybody's feeling great at halftime, and the third quarter was a disaster,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ''We stopped playing. I give Minnesota a lot of credit. They competed. They played really hard and got back in the game. We stepped on our own toes in that quarter.''

TIP-INS

Warriors: C DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 7:06 to play. ... F Jordan Bell was active after missing Wednesday's win in Memphis because of a team suspension. ... Curry, Cousins and a group of approximately 20 that included coaches and staff attended the Minnesota Twins' season opener on Thursday.

Timberwolves: Friday was Minnesota's only win in the four-game season series with Golden State. F Taj Gibson (strained left calf) and F Luol Deng (left Achilles tendon soreness) did not play. Gibson has missed four consecutive games, while Deng has missed 14 straight.

GUEST OF HONOR

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in attendance Friday. Saunders fondly recalled Silver reaching out to him after he was named interim coach Jan. 6.

''I'm looking forward to seeing him,'' Saunders said, ''because he's done great things for our league and continues to do great things.''

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Charlotte on Sunday.

Timberwolves: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
K. Towns
32 C
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
24.7 Pts. Per Game 24.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
12.5 Reb. Per Game 12.5
51.4 Field Goal % 51.8
51.4 Three Point % 51.9
88.4 Free Throw % 83.7
  MIN team rebound 0:00
  Karl-Anthony Towns missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:00
+ 1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 0:00
  Personal foul on Kevin Durant 0:01
+ 3 Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
  Personal foul on Keita Bates-Diop 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Draymond Green 0:05
  Josh Okogie missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
+ 1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Klay Thompson 0:06
+ 2 Draymond Green made dunk 0:12
Team Stats
Points 130 131
Field Goals 46-98 (46.9%) 45-103 (43.7%)
3-Pointers 18-40 (45.0%) 14-38 (36.8%)
Free Throws 20-28 (71.4%) 27-34 (79.4%)
Total Rebounds 55 70
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 37 44
Team 10 11
Assists 27 25
Steals 11 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 24 24
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
S. Curry PG 30
37 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
K. Towns C 32
15 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Warriors 51-24 3236182915130
home team logo Timberwolves 34-41 2727322916131
MIN 10, O/U 228.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
MIN 10, O/U 228.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 51-24 117.3 PPG 46 RPG 29.2 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 34-41 112.4 PPG 45.3 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
S. Curry PG 27.8 PPG 5.4 RPG 5.3 APG 46.9 FG%
A. Wiggins SF 17.7 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.4 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Curry PG 37 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
A. Wiggins SF 24 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
46.9 FG% 43.7
45.0 3PT FG% 36.8
71.4 FT% 79.4
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Cousins
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 37 3 5 13/25 11/19 0/0 2 41 2 0 2 0 3 +6 50
K. Durant 23 12 7 8/22 2/9 5/6 4 41 0 2 3 0 12 +14 48
K. Thompson 20 2 5 8/18 3/6 1/2 4 41 0 0 3 0 2 +7 29
D. Cousins 16 9 0 4/13 0/2 8/12 6 26 1 1 2 2 7 -11 25
D. Green 9 10 5 3/7 0/2 3/4 2 41 4 0 1 4 6 +5 32
Starters
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Cousins
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 37 3 5 13/25 11/19 0/0 2 41 2 0 2 0 3 +6 50
K. Durant 23 12 7 8/22 2/9 5/6 4 41 0 2 3 0 12 +14 48
K. Thompson 20 2 5 8/18 3/6 1/2 4 41 0 0 3 0 2 +7 29
D. Cousins 16 9 0 4/13 0/2 8/12 6 26 1 1 2 2 7 -11 25
D. Green 9 10 5 3/7 0/2 3/4 2 41 4 0 1 4 6 +5 32
Bench
A. Iguodala
Q. Cook
K. Looney
S. Livingston
A. McKinnie
A. Bogut
J. Jerebko
D. Jones
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Iguodala 14 3 2 6/7 1/1 1/2 2 29 2 0 2 1 2 0 21
Q. Cook 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1 -6 6
K. Looney 4 3 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 10 1 0 0 1 2 -5 10
S. Livingston 2 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 1 -7 8
A. McKinnie 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 -7 -1
A. Bogut 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
J. Jerebko - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 45 27 46/98 18/40 20/28 24 258 11 3 14 8 37 -5 229
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
J. Okogie
K. Towns
T. Jones
D. Saric
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 24 9 3 10/24 3/8 1/2 6 39 0 1 6 3 6 -1 34
J. Okogie 21 5 1 6/11 3/5 6/8 3 40 4 0 0 1 4 -5 32
K. Towns 15 13 7 5/17 0/5 5/6 5 30 0 1 5 5 8 -8 38
T. Jones 12 0 4 4/8 1/3 3/3 1 26 1 0 3 0 0 +3 18
D. Saric 10 7 0 4/9 1/4 1/1 2 23 0 0 0 1 6 -8 17
Starters
A. Wiggins
J. Okogie
K. Towns
T. Jones
D. Saric
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 24 9 3 10/24 3/8 1/2 6 39 0 1 6 3 6 -1 34
J. Okogie 21 5 1 6/11 3/5 6/8 3 40 4 0 0 1 4 -5 32
K. Towns 15 13 7 5/17 0/5 5/6 5 30 0 1 5 5 8 -8 38
T. Jones 12 0 4 4/8 1/3 3/3 1 26 1 0 3 0 0 +3 18
D. Saric 10 7 0 4/9 1/4 1/1 2 23 0 0 0 1 6 -8 17
Bench
J. Bayless
A. Tolliver
G. Dieng
C. Reynolds
K. Bates-Diop
D. Rose
T. Gibson
J. Teague
R. Covington
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Bayless 17 0 6 5/11 2/6 5/6 1 26 0 0 0 0 0 -1 29
A. Tolliver 14 9 1 3/6 3/4 5/6 3 29 0 0 0 0 9 +9 25
G. Dieng 14 10 1 7/11 0/1 0/0 2 22 2 1 2 3 7 +13 27
C. Reynolds 4 1 2 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 1 0 +4 9
K. Bates-Diop 0 5 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 4 -1 5
D. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 131 59 25 45/103 14/38 27/34 24 261 7 3 16 15 44 +5 234
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores