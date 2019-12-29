UTA
LAC

No Text

Mitchell, Clarkson push Jazz past Clippers 120-107

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Jordan Clarkson added 19 points in his second game with his new team, and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-107 on Saturday night.

Clarkson, who was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, came off the bench to shoot 7 of 13 from the field. The Jazz shot 48.6% from 3-point range to win for the seventh time in eight games.

Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points and Paul George added 19 for the Clippers, who have traded victories and defeats over the past eight games. They were coming off an impressive victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in a Christmas day showdown.

The Jazz scored the last 11 points of the game to seal the victory, holding the Clippers scoreless over the final 3:35. The Clippers made just four field goals in the fourth quarter.

Utah won despite just 12 points and eight rebounds from Rudy Gobert. The Clippers won the battle inside as Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 12 rebounds, but little else went right for Los Angeles.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 17 points for the Jazz, while Joe Ingles added 15. Royce O'Neal had 11 points and all five Utah starters scored in double figures.

Lou Williams had 16 points off the bench for the Clippers, while Patrick Beverley added 12. The last time the Clippers won consecutive games was during a four-game winning streak that ended Dec. 13.

The Clippers started fast, taking a 32-22 lead after one quarter. The Jazz rallied behind 62.5% shooting from the field in the second quarter and 68.4% in the third. Utah took a 93-92 advantage into the fourth quarter.

After missing their first four shots in the fourth quarter, the Jazz trailed 96-93. But, Utah pushed back in front on a dunk by Mitchell that made it 98-97 with 9:18 remaining. The Jazz increased their lead to 109-102 on a layup by Clarkson with 4:55 remaining and held off the Clippers from there.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Bogdanovic was given a technical foul while on the bench as the third quarter was coming to a close. . The Jazz will look to take advantage of an upcoming schedule that has them playing seven consecutive games against teams that are under .500 in a run that goes through Jan. 12.

Clippers: Forward Montrezl Harrell was out because of an illness, missing his first game since Nov. 2017. Last season, Harrell was one of 21 players in the NBA to play in all 82 games. . Clippers guard Patrick Beverley went to the locker room with a right wrist injury early in the third quarter but returned to the game.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Clippers: At Sacramento Kings on Tuesday afternoon.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
K. Leonard
2 SF
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
25.9 Pts. Per Game 25.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
45.8 Field Goal % 45.5
45.4 Three Point % 46.1
83.1 Free Throw % 88.2
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:12
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 0:34
  JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:37
+ 1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:48
+ 1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:48
  Personal foul on Lou Williams 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles 0:58
  Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup 1:01
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic 1:22
  Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:28
Team Stats
Points 120 107
Field Goals 45-86 (52.3%) 35-95 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 17-35 (48.6%) 12-40 (30.0%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 25-27 (92.6%)
Total Rebounds 56 51
Offensive 6 16
Defensive 41 30
Team 9 5
Assists 25 22
Steals 4 9
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
30 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
L. Williams SG 23
16 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 20-12 22393227120
home team logo Clippers 23-11 32312915107
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 20-12 108.2 PPG 45.6 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Clippers 23-11 115.3 PPG 47.9 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 25.3 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.3 APG 45.8 FG%
P. George SF 23.7 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.6 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 30 PTS 7 REB 9 AST
P. George SF 20 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
52.3 FG% 36.8
48.6 3PT FG% 30.0
76.5 FT% 92.6
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 30 7 9 13/23 4/9 0/0 2 35 1 0 5 0 7 +19 51
B. Bogdanovic 17 5 3 6/16 2/5 3/4 2 34 2 0 2 1 4 +27 28
J. Ingles 15 6 8 5/10 5/8 0/0 3 33 0 0 1 0 6 +21 36
R. Gobert 12 8 0 4/6 0/0 4/5 2 36 0 1 1 1 7 +14 20
R. O'Neale 11 10 1 4/5 3/3 0/0 3 34 1 1 1 1 9 +11 24
Starters
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 30 7 9 13/23 4/9 0/0 2 35 1 0 5 0 7 +19 51
B. Bogdanovic 17 5 3 6/16 2/5 3/4 2 34 2 0 2 1 4 +27 28
J. Ingles 15 6 8 5/10 5/8 0/0 3 33 0 0 1 0 6 +21 36
R. Gobert 12 8 0 4/6 0/0 4/5 2 36 0 1 1 1 7 +14 20
R. O'Neale 11 10 1 4/5 3/3 0/0 3 34 1 1 1 1 9 +11 24
Bench
J. Clarkson
E. Mudiay
G. Niang
T. Bradley
M. Conley
E. Davis
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
J. Morgan
R. Tucker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 19 4 2 7/13 1/4 4/6 1 24 0 0 0 1 3 +1 27
E. Mudiay 8 5 1 3/5 0/1 2/2 2 15 0 0 2 1 4 -16 13
G. Niang 6 2 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 1 1 -11 10
T. Bradley 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 11 0 0 0 0 0 -1 2
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 47 25 45/86 17/35 13/17 20 235 4 2 12 6 41 +65 211
Clippers
Starters
P. George
K. Leonard
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
M. Harkless
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 20 10 2 6/20 4/10 4/4 1 36 1 0 0 1 9 -8 35
K. Leonard 19 4 6 6/24 1/7 6/6 1 36 2 0 2 1 3 -23 35
I. Zubac 15 12 2 4/7 0/0 7/8 4 27 0 1 1 9 3 -11 31
P. Beverley 12 5 0 5/9 1/2 1/1 1 23 0 1 1 4 1 -4 17
M. Harkless 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 17 1 1 0 0 4 -6 8
Starters
P. George
K. Leonard
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
M. Harkless
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 20 10 2 6/20 4/10 4/4 1 36 1 0 0 1 9 -8 35
K. Leonard 19 4 6 6/24 1/7 6/6 1 36 2 0 2 1 3 -23 35
I. Zubac 15 12 2 4/7 0/0 7/8 4 27 0 1 1 9 3 -11 31
P. Beverley 12 5 0 5/9 1/2 1/1 1 23 0 1 1 4 1 -4 17
M. Harkless 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 17 1 1 0 0 4 -6 8
Bench
L. Williams
L. Shamet
J. Green
P. Patterson
R. McGruder
D. Walton
J. Robinson
M. Harrell
J. Motley
T. Mann
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 16 4 9 5/14 1/6 5/5 1 32 2 1 2 0 4 -3 39
L. Shamet 13 1 1 4/6 4/5 1/1 2 25 1 0 0 0 1 -6 17
J. Green 5 3 1 2/7 0/5 1/2 4 20 1 0 1 1 2 -2 10
P. Patterson 4 1 0 2/5 0/3 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 -2 5
R. McGruder 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 2 0 6
D. Walton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Harrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 46 22 35/95 12/40 25/27 18 236 9 4 7 16 30 -65 203
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores