UTA
Utah
Jazz
28-12
away team logo
118
TF 4
FINAL
End
4th
NBAt
Tue Jan. 14
7:30pm
BONUS
107
TF 5
home team logo
BKN
Brooklyn
Nets
18-21
ML: -157
BKN 3.5, O/U 222.5
ML: +135
UTA
BKN

No Text

Jazz run winning streak to 10 with 118-107 victory over Nets

  • AP
  • Jan 14, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Joe Ingles matched his career high with 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 18 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz ran their winning streak to 10 games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-107 on Tuesday night.

Donovan Mitchell returned from a one-game absence with an illness to score 25 points - 14 in the fourth quarter - and Bojan Bogdanovic had 18 for the Jazz, who opened a 20-point lead and impressively turned back every attempt by the Nets to make it close.

Kyrie Irving had 32 points and a season-high 11 assists in his second game back from a shoulder injury, but it mostly seemed he was trying to shoot the Nets back into a game the Jazz weren't going to let go of in what became their 15th win in 16 games.

The Nets were coming off their best defensive performance of the season, allowing season lows in points and field goal percentage (33%) in a 108-86 rout of Atlanta. But they could never get comfortable against a Jazz team that had Gobert rolling inside and plenty of good shooters on the outside. Ingles was 6 of 8 behind the arc and finished 10 of 14 overall.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for the Nets, who had won two in a row.

Both teams started quickly, the Jazz opening 8 of 12 from the field and the Nets 7 of 10. But eventually Utah's defense began to assert itself.

Dinwiddie was 0 for 4 from the free throw line in the first half, though the Nets scored on his first attempts when the Jazz accidentally batted the ball into the basket. Rodions Kurucs, as the closest Nets player, was given credit for the field goal.

Brooklyn could have tied it when Dinwiddie went to the line the second time. His two misses left Utah leading 45-43, and Ingles then hit three 3-pointers in a 14-2 burst to end the half and give the Jazz a 59-45 advantage.

The Jazz made four 3s in about four minutes to start the second half, with the last one by Ingles pushing the lead to 76-56. Brooklyn cut it to eight midway through the fourth after six straight points, but Gobert converted a three-point play and Mitchell nailed a 3 to extend it to 105-91.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Utah has won the last four meetings. ... Jordan Clarkson scored 13 points off the bench.

Nets: The Nets played without reserves Garrett Temple (bruised right knee) and Wilson Chandler (left hamstring). ... Brooklyn began a difficult five-game stretch that continues with a game Wednesday in Philadelphia and includes matchups with Milwaukee, the 76ers again and the Los Angeles Lakers. Coach Kenny Atkinson had no special feelings about the rough road because he said all games are tough. ''I'm focusing on the Nets and us improving. Can't really control the schedule,'' he said. ''Just as nervous about this game as I was Atlanta (on Sunday). It doesn't really matter. I don't really look at the jersey. I just make sure we're prepared to compete at a high level.''

SECOND-ROUND SUCCESSES

The game featured the top two current scoring leaders among second-round picks. Dinwiddie came in at 22.1 points per game and Bogdanovic, a former Net, was at 21.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

Nets: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
K. Irving
11 PG
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
27.9 Pts. Per Game 27.9
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
67.6 Field Goal % 47.5
67.3 Three Point % 46.6
60.9 Free Throw % 92.8
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:10
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 0:33
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:36
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:39
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 0:39
  Personal foul on Joe Harris 0:39
+ 2 Joe Harris made jump shot 0:40
+ 2 Bojan Bogdanovic made dunk, assist by Rudy Gobert 0:45
  Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 0:45
  Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 0:59
Team Stats
Points 118 107
Field Goals 46-92 (50.0%) 45-90 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 13-36 (36.1%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 48 51
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 34 32
Team 7 8
Assists 19 22
Steals 8 4
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
R. Gobert C 27
22 PTS, 18 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
32 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 28-12 30292930118
home team logo Nets 18-21 26192933107
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 28-12 109.4 PPG 45.5 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Nets 18-21 109.7 PPG 48.9 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
J. Ingles SF 10.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.6 APG 44.2 FG%
K. Irving PG 27.9 PPG 5.3 RPG 6.8 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Ingles SF 27 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
K. Irving PG 32 PTS 5 REB 11 AST
50.0 FG% 50.0
36.1 3PT FG% 30.8
86.7 FT% 60.0
Jazz
Starters
J. Ingles
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
B. Bogdanovic
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ingles 27 3 4 10/14 6/8 1/1 0 29 1 0 1 0 3 +9 38
D. Mitchell 25 0 4 8/19 3/7 6/6 3 36 1 0 3 0 0 +20 31
R. Gobert 22 18 4 9/12 0/0 4/6 3 36 1 2 0 4 14 +11 51
B. Bogdanovic 18 2 0 8/16 2/7 0/0 1 32 1 0 2 0 2 +5 19
R. O'Neale 0 6 4 0/5 0/3 0/0 3 31 0 1 1 0 6 +5 14
Starters
J. Ingles
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
B. Bogdanovic
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ingles 27 3 4 10/14 6/8 1/1 0 29 1 0 1 0 3 +9 38
D. Mitchell 25 0 4 8/19 3/7 6/6 3 36 1 0 3 0 0 +20 31
R. Gobert 22 18 4 9/12 0/0 4/6 3 36 1 2 0 4 14 +11 51
B. Bogdanovic 18 2 0 8/16 2/7 0/0 1 32 1 0 2 0 2 +5 19
R. O'Neale 0 6 4 0/5 0/3 0/0 3 31 0 1 1 0 6 +5 14
Bench
J. Clarkson
E. Mudiay
T. Bradley
G. Niang
R. Tucker
M. Conley
E. Davis
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
J. Morgan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 13 3 1 6/13 1/5 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 1 2 -5 17
E. Mudiay 7 1 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 0 1 +4 13
T. Bradley 4 6 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 11 3 0 0 1 5 0 13
G. Niang 2 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 1 1 +6 4
R. Tucker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 41 19 46/92 13/36 13/15 15 234 8 3 8 7 34 +55 200
Nets
Starters
K. Irving
S. Dinwiddie
J. Harris
J. Allen
T. Waller-Prince
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Irving 32 5 11 12/19 3/5 5/6 0 32 2 1 1 2 3 0 61
S. Dinwiddie 17 4 5 7/17 2/5 1/5 2 36 0 0 4 3 1 -13 27
J. Harris 13 1 1 5/10 1/5 2/2 3 33 1 0 0 1 0 -8 17
J. Allen 8 2 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 24 0 1 0 0 2 -13 13
T. Waller-Prince 6 5 1 3/9 0/4 0/0 0 29 0 0 1 0 5 -14 12
Starters
K. Irving
S. Dinwiddie
J. Harris
J. Allen
T. Waller-Prince
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Irving 32 5 11 12/19 3/5 5/6 0 32 2 1 1 2 3 0 61
S. Dinwiddie 17 4 5 7/17 2/5 1/5 2 36 0 0 4 3 1 -13 27
J. Harris 13 1 1 5/10 1/5 2/2 3 33 1 0 0 1 0 -8 17
J. Allen 8 2 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 24 0 1 0 0 2 -13 13
T. Waller-Prince 6 5 1 3/9 0/4 0/0 0 29 0 0 1 0 5 -14 12
Bench
C. LeVert
D. Jordan
R. Kurucs
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
W. Chandler
K. Durant
G. Temple
J. Anderson
T. Pinson
N. Claxton
D. Musa
C. Chiozza
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. LeVert 11 2 3 5/13 1/4 0/0 2 26 0 1 2 0 2 +5 18
D. Jordan 9 14 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 2 23 0 1 3 3 11 +2 21
R. Kurucs 9 5 0 4/6 1/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 2 3 0 13
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 2 5 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 17 1 0 0 0 5 -14 8
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 43 22 45/90 8/26 9/15 13 235 4 4 12 11 32 -55 190
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores