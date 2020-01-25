BKN
Kyrie Irving scores 45 points, Nets beat Pistons in OT

  AP
  Jan 25, 2020

DETROIT (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 17 of his 45 points in the third quarter to overcome a double-digit deficit and the Brooklyn Nets went on to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-111 in overtime Saturday night.

The franchises are among many sub-.500 teams in the Eastern Conference, likely vying for the last two spots in the playoffs.

Irving made free throws early in the extra period to put Brooklyn ahead and end a five-game losing streak.

The Nets went ahead 106-104 with 38.4 seconds left in regulation when Andre Drummond was called for goaltending. Derrick Rose had an unforced turnover on the ensuing possession, then made up for it with a tying layup with 1.9 seconds left.

Irving missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, sending it to overtime.

Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Rose had 27 points for Detroit, scoring more than 20 for the 12th straight game to extend his career high.

Drummond had a double-double in the first quarter and finished with 20 points and 21 rebounds. He has an NBA-high eight games with 20 or more points and rebounds and 40 in his career, tying Bob Lanier's franchise record.

Drummond had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter, which ended with the Nets ahead 26-25.

Irving took over in the third quarter, scoring eight consecutive points in the game and a total of 12 points in 2:02. His scoring surge helped the Nets go into the fourth quarter with an 80-77 lead.

TIP-INS

Nets: Garrett Temple moved into the starting lineup, ending Spencer Dinwiddie's streak of 32 straight starts. The move sets up Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert to provide the scoring off the bench. ... DeAndre Jordan (finger) missed a fourth straight game and is day to day. ... Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was signed to a second 10-day contract.

Pistons: Bruce Brown (illness) returned after missing the first two games. ... Reggie Jackson (back) sat out as planned - he's not cleared for back-to-back games yet. ... Drummond scored 25 points to help Detroit beat the Nets 113-109 on Nov. 2 in previous meeting and the two teams will meet Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

UP NEXT

Nets: At New York on Sunday night.

Pistons: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 26
DET Pistons 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
11:26   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:28 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 2-0
11:10   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:53 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 5-0
10:29   Sekou Doumbouya missed driving dunk, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
10:23   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:20   Andre Drummond missed dunk  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
10:20   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
10:20 +1 Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws 6-0
10:20   Garrett Temple missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
9:57 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot 6-2
9:48   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
9:37   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
9:23   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:10 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Bruce Brown 6-4
8:58   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:49   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:43   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:29 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 6-7
8:08 +2 Jarrett Allen made hook shot 8-7
7:54   Shooting foul on Garrett Temple  
7:54 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
7:54 +1 Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
7:41 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot 10-9
7:23 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 10-11
7:05 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot 13-11
6:53   Andre Drummond missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:49   Garrett Temple missed layup  
6:49   BKN team rebound  
6:41   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:26   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:23 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 13-13
6:11   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
6:05   Out of bounds turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk  
5:48   Jarrett Allen missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:41   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:35 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 16-13
5:17 +2 Derrick Rose made reverse layup 16-15
5:05   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:57   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
4:57 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 2 free throws 16-16
4:57 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-17
4:33   Caris LeVert missed fade-away jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:24   Shooting foul on Kyrie Irving  
4:24 +1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
4:24   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:10 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 18-18
3:59 +2 Derrick Rose made hook shot 18-20
3:42 +2 Wilson Chandler made jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 20-20
3:31   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   DET team rebound  
3:19   Langston Galloway missed floating jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
3:10   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
3:01   Markieff Morris missed floating jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:57 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 20-22
2:54   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:32   Andre Drummond missed driving layup, blocked by Wilson Chandler  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
2:30   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
2:19   Out of bounds turnover on Nicolas Claxton  
2:04   Jordan Bone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
1:54 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 23-22
1:26   Jordan Bone missed jump shot  
1:25   DET team rebound  
1:14 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 23-25
1:02 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 26-25
0:44   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
0:30   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
0:10   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:06   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
0:01   Nicolas Claxton missed layup, blocked by Andre Drummond  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 24
DET Pistons 35

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Caris LeVert missed fade-away jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
11:39   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
11:20   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
11:10   Traveling violation turnover on Wilson Chandler  
10:46   Markieff Morris missed jump shot  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:32   Louis King missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
10:19   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
10:19 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
10:19 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
9:58 +2 Louis King made layup 28-27
9:58   Shooting foul on Nicolas Claxton  
9:58   Louis King missed free throw  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
9:39   Caris LeVert missed turnaround jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
9:30   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
9:14 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Bruce Brown 28-29
8:55 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made reverse layup 30-29
8:50   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
8:41   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:30   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
8:23 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 30-32
8:10   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
8:04   Nicolas Claxton missed layup, blocked by Christian Wood  
8:01   BKN team rebound  
7:53   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
7:48   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Markieff Morris  
7:41 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 30-35
7:17 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot 32-35
7:03   Offensive foul on Markieff Morris  
7:03   Turnover on Markieff Morris  
6:44   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
6:34 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Markieff Morris 32-37
6:21 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 35-37
5:59   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
5:47   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:39   Personal foul on Kyrie Irving  
5:29 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 35-39
5:15 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot 37-39
5:01   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
5:01   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:01   DET team rebound  
5:01 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-40
4:46   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
4:30 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 37-43
4:17 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 39-43
4:01 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 39-46
3:53   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
3:42   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
3:36   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
3:25 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 39-48
3:06   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
3:02   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
2:56 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot 42-48
2:31 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 42-50
2:20   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:10 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 42-53
1:57   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:51   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
1:48   Bad pass turnover on Jarrett Allen, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:45 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made reverse layup 42-55
1:38 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 45-55
1:17   Derrick Rose missed hook shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:09   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
1:09 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 46-55
1:09 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-55
0:53 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 47-58
0:39   Kyrie Irving missed driving layup  
0:36   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
0:40   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:21 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made driving layup 47-60
0:00 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 50-60
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 30
DET Pistons 17

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Kyrie Irving made driving layup 52-60
11:23 +2 Bruce Brown made layup 52-62
11:14   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
11:14 +1 Kyrie Irving made 1st of 2 free throws 53-62
11:14 +1 Kyrie Irving made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-62
11:00 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 54-64
10:41 +2 Kyrie Irving made floating jump shot 56-64
10:32   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
10:23   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:18   Personal foul on Derrick Rose  
10:09 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot 59-64
9:48   Svi Mykhailiuk missed hook shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:41 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot 62-64
9:27 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 62-67
9:10