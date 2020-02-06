DEN
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) The Denver Nuggets had seven healthy players to face the Utah Jazz and believed they had nothing to lose.

Thanks to a noteworthy performance by Nikola Jokic, the tired Nuggets overcame significant obstacles and recorded an improbable 98-95 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

''We were believing and we didn't want to let this game go. We have excuses. We have seven guys . but we wanted to give ourselves a chance and give 100 percent of ourselves,'' said Jokic, who finished with 31 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jokic is the 10th player with a 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in NBA history and just the second in 35 years (joining DeMarcus Cousins) to achieve the statistical feat in a win.

Jokic made 13 of this 14 field goal attempts with Rudy Gobert as his primary defender.

''Joker was amazing. He was playing cat-and-mouse with Gobert all game,'' Jamal Murray said.

The Nuggets had such a short bench due to their part in a four-team, 12-player deal a day before the trade deadline and a cascade of injuries.

''This was our best win of the year,'' Denver coach Mike Malone said.

That showed as the players, including all the injured Nuggets, celebrated on the court after the final buzzer.

Murray scored 31 points and the Nuggets held the Jazz to just one field goal over the final 7:08.

''Who gave us a chance to win this game? Nobody! It's a testament to the confidence we have, the courage that we have, the resiliency we have,'' Malone said.

Mike Conley scored 21 points, but missed a floater with eight seconds left that would have given the Jazz the lead. Gary Harris, who missed all 13 of his field-goal attempts, made two free throws with 5.8 remaining for the final margin.

''It's hard to win games when you're not doing (good) things defensively. Offensively, we had too many turnovers and too many breakdowns,'' Conley said.

Jokic posted his 11th triple-double of the season and fortunately for Denver, Murray was able to play two games in two nights, returning from an 11-game absence due to a sprained ankle.

''It hurts now, but it's easier when you're making shots,'' Murray said.

Donovan Mitchell had 18 points on 8-for-24 shooting, Bojan Bogdanovic had 16 points and Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who lost their fifth straight game after winning 18 of 20.

''There's no way for us to be who we want to be and who we have been (and) lose this game,'' Mitchell said.

The Jazz led 71-56 after Conley's fifth 3-pointer of the game before the weary Nuggets embarked on a 20-4 run, capped by Monte Morris' running jumper that gave Denver its first lead since the first quarter, 76-75.

Jokic and Murray went to the bench to rest, and Jazz made their move and weren't stopped - even when the Denver duo returned.

The Jazz went on an 11-1 run, highlighted by a Clarkson-to-Mitchell alley-oop dunk.

But Torrey Craig, who has harassed Mitchell into multiple subpar games, hit a 3-pointer and then blocked the Utah guard, leading to another layup as and the Nuggets closed within 92-89. Jokic hit a 17-footer that cut Utah's lead to 93-91.

''Nobody expected us to win so we just had that play free mentality,'' Murray said. ''We were tired, for sure, but we have been there before and we found a way to execute and get the shots we wanted and then got the stops we needed.''

Last week, the Nuggets pulled off an unlikely sweep in back-to-back games, defeating Utah at home and Milwaukee on the road. They won back-to-back games again, beating the Jazz one night after a 127-99 rout of Portland on Tuesday.

''Before the break, this is the perfect time to steal some victories and this is the one we really wanted to steal,'' Jokic said.

TRADE LAG

The four-team, 12-player team deal involving Denver was approved by the NBA.

Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is headed to the Atlanta Hawks.

All told, it included 12 players and three draft picks.

The Rockets got Covington and Jordan Bell from Minnesota, plus Golden State's 2024 second-round pick from the Hawks. Atlanta got two centers, Capela and Nene from Houston.

Denver got Gerald Green from Houston along with the Rockets' 2020 first-round pick. The Nuggets also landed Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh from Minnesota.

Minnesota got Brooklyn's 2020 first-round pick and Evan Turner from Atlanta, plus Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver.

''We're just trying to navigate those waters and try and get through this tough stretch,'' Denver coach Michael Malone said. ''I have never been part of a game where you could potentially only have seven guys suiting up.''

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Besides the trade, the Nuggets have a long injury list: Will Barton (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (ankle), Jerami Grant (ankle), Paul Millsap (knee), Mason Plumlee (cuboid) and Bol Bol (foot). . Rookie Vlatko Cancar, who had never played more than three minutes in game, played 16 minutes and scored four points. . Gary Harris' 0-for-13 performance set a franchise record previously held by Ty Lawson and Paul Silas for the worst shooting nights without a field goal.

Jazz: Utah had won nine consecutive home games against Denver. . Utah coach Quin Snyder challenged an offensive foul on Joe Ingles with 1:40 to play, but the call stood. ... Jordan Clarkson had 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Phoenix on Saturday night.

Jazz: Host Portland on Friday night.

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 25
UTA Jazz 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Lost ball turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Monte Morris  
11:31   Gary Harris missed driving layup  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:28 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 2-0
11:12   Donovan Mitchell missed reverse layup  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
11:06   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
10:44   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:30   Lost ball turnover on Torrey Craig, stolen by Mike Conley  
10:19   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
10:03   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:55   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:41 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 4-0
9:20 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 4-3
9:08   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:01   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
8:52 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 7-3
8:37   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   UTA team rebound  
8:29   Shooting foul on Monte Morris  
8:29   Mike Conley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:29   UTA team rebound  
8:29 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
8:14   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:08 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Joe Ingles 7-6
7:53   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
7:29   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:24   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:20 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 7-8
7:09 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 9-8
6:49 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 9-10
6:33   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:26   Personal foul on Jamal Murray  
6:26   Full timeout called  
6:12 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 9-13
5:57 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 11-13
5:43 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 11-16
5:31 +2 PJ Dozier made dunk, assist by Jamal Murray 13-16
5:08 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 13-19
4:41   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:32   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Vlatko Cancar  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:23   Personal foul on Vlatko Cancar  
4:18 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 13-22
3:58   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
3:49 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 13-24
3:27 +2 PJ Dozier made driving layup, assist by Gary Harris 15-24
3:14   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:01 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier 17-24
2:44   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
2:34   PJ Dozier missed jump shot  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Vlatko Cancar  
2:27   Bad pass turnover on Vlatko Cancar, stolen by Royce O'Neale  
2:24 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 17-27
2:04   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
2:04 +1 Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 18-27
2:04 +1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-27
1:53   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
1:41   Vlatko Cancar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
1:31 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 19-29
1:12   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
1:10   Offensive rebound by Vlatko Cancar  
1:10   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
1:10 +1 Vlatko Cancar made 1st of 2 free throws 20-29
1:10 +1 Vlatko Cancar made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-29
0:59   Georges Niang missed floating jump shot  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
0:44 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 23-29
0:33   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
0:13 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot 25-29
0:02 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 25-32
0:00   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 24
UTA Jazz 25

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 27-32
11:27   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
11:19   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
11:03   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:49   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
10:49 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-33
10:49 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-34
10:36 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 29-34
10:10 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot 29-36
9:54 +2 Monte Morris made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 31-36
9:43   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
9:27   Out of bounds turnover on Tony Bradley  
9:12   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:04   Tony Bradley missed dunk  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:46   Jamal Murray missed fade-away jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:42 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 33-36
8:29   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:27   Personal foul on Gary Harris  
8:21   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by PJ Dozier  
8:20   Personal foul on Georges Niang  
8:07   PJ Dozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:59   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   DEN team rebound  
7:43 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 35-36
7:20   Mike Conley missed jump shot, blocked by Monte Morris  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:11   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
6:53   Royce O'Neale missed layup  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:40 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 37-36
6:20 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 37-39
6:03 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 40-39
5:45 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 40-41
5:31 +2 Vlatko Cancar made dunk, assist by Jamal Murray 42-41
5:13   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
5:06   Offensive foul on Vlatko Cancar  
5:06   Turnover on Vlatko Cancar  
4:53 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 42-44
4:41   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:25 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 42-47
4:08 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 44-47
4:01   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
3:53   PJ Dozier missed layup  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:47 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 44-50
3:20   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
3:10   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:51 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 44-52
2:29 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 46-52
2:10   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
1:57   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   DEN team rebound  
1:55   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
1:44   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray  
1:34   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:25   Violation  
1:18 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 49-52
1:03 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made layup 49-54
1:03   Shooting foul on Monte Morris  
1:03 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 49-55
0:47   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
0:40 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup, assist by Mike Conley 49-57
0:29   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
0:04   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
0:00   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 23
UTA Jazz 18

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 51-57
11:34   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:24   Double dribble turnover on Gary Harris  
11:04   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:57   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
10:42   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   UTA team rebound  
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
10:21 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 54-57
10:00   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
9:43   Gary Harris missed driving layup  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:35 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 54-59
9:18   Nikola Jokic missed floating jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
9:11 +2 Joe Ingles made layup, assist by Mike Conley 54-61
9:05   Violation  
9:00   Jamal Murray missed driving layup  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:56   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
8:40   Jamal Murray missed fade-away jump shot  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:35 +2 Torrey Craig made dunk 56-61
8:19 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Mike Conley 56-63
7:51   Gary Harris missed floating jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:47   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
7:44   Nikola Jokic missed layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:41   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
7:31 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 56-66
7:07   Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Murray  
7:00 +2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot 56-68
6:35   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:30   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
6:14 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 56-71
5:55 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot 59-71
5:41   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:35 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 62-71
5:12