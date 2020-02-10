LAC
Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history

  • Feb 10, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) The presence of Andre Drummond began the night with optimism for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That positive feeling was quickly dashed by a 133-92 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Cavaliers' worst home defeat in franchise history.

''Tonight was pretty ugly, so show 'em your worst first and you only can go up from there,'' Kevin Love said.

Drummond started in his first game with Cleveland after being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline. He scored 19 points, had 14 rebounds and even hit a pair of 3-pointers in 29 minutes.

Drummond's numbers weren't nearly enough as the Clippers led wire-to-wire without star forward Kawhi Leonard. Cleveland's previous worst was a 39-point loss to Chicago in 2012.

Lou Williams scored 25 points, Paul George had 22 and Marcus Morris added 10 in his first game with the Clippers.

Los Angeles' biggest lead was 45 points in the fourth quarter after coach Doc Rivers had given his starters the rest of the night off.

Drummond stressed patience after Cleveland's 12th straight loss at home. The Cavaliers have dropped 13 of 14 overall.

''We're not looking at the scoreboard,'' he said. ''I said it when I first got here in the locker room. I don't care about the record. I don't care about the scoreboard. I just care about, did we get better today? My goal is to push these guys and keep them positive, continue to work hard and show no quit on this season.''

The Clippers didn't miss Leonard, who was out because of a sore left knee. Morris, acquired from New York at the trade deadline, started in Leonard's spot at power forward and played 22 minutes.

The Clippers were obviously angry following an embarrassing 142-115 loss in Minnesota on Saturday. Los Angeles shot 70% percent in the first quarter, making 14 of 20 from the field.

''There are nights for whatever reason, it's the perfect storm,'' Rivers said. ''Last night was one of those. You just move on from it.''

Morris knocked Drummond to the floor with a hard foul as Cleveland's center tried to score in the third quarter. The play was upgraded to a flagrant foul after a review.

Morris' final game with the Knicks came in Cleveland on Feb. 3. He scored 26 points in New York's overtime win.

''That was cool, man,'' Morris said of his debut. ''The guys made the game easy. I asked them before the game where they liked the ball and they asked me where I wanted it.''

Drummond replaced Tristan Thompson, who has started 48 games. Thompson came off the bench and scored seven points in 19 minutes. Love had 10 points in 26 minutes.

Drummond ran through some drills during a Saturday workout to get familiarized with the team's system.

''We had no practice time, so it was expected for us to come out and look lost, obviously because we were trying to figure out plays,'' he said. ''I didn't really know many plays yet.''

.TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard missed his 13th game of the season. ... G Patrick Beverley (strained right groin) was out for second straight game. ... Los Angeles wore throwback Buffalo Braves uniforms. The franchise played in Buffalo from 1970-78.

Cavaliers: Drummond is 3 for 24 on 3-pointers this season. .... Thompson hit his fourth career 3-pointer in the second quarter. ... Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points.

TOUGH TIMES

The Cavaliers' celebration of their 50th season in the NBA has seen the team have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

''We were not good and way out of sync in so many ways,'' coach John Beilein said of the latest loss. ''While it's not acceptable to us, it's understandable given the new dynamic of our team. So coaches will meet again tomorrow and we will try to get some better symmetry on it.''

WELCOME BACK

Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue was the Cavaliers' coach during their 2016 NBA championship season. He returned to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since being fired by Cleveland after six games last season.

Lue was given a standing ovation and waved to the crowd when he was introduced during a timeout.

''This is the house that Jim Brewer and Ty Lue built,'' Rivers said. ''It's a great feeling when you return to a place you won a championship. Heck, he had a parade in the streets here. That's a pretty good memory.''

Brewer, who played for the Cavaliers and several other teams in a 10-year NBA career, is Rivers' uncle.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Cavaliers: Host Atlanta on Wednesday. Cleveland's last win at home came over the Hawks on Dec. 23.

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 36
CLE Cavaliers 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Paul George  
11:38 +2 Ivica Zubac made hook shot, assist by Paul George 2-0
11:33   Personal foul on Ivica Zubac  
11:14   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:04 +2 Paul George made jump shot 4-0
10:49   Andre Drummond missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
10:43 +2 Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Marcus Morris 6-0
10:30   Andre Drummond missed layup  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
10:23   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:13 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Kevin Love 6-2
9:55 +2 Landry Shamet made layup, assist by Ivica Zubac 8-2
9:38 +2 Cedi Osman made floating jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 8-4
9:22   Lost ball turnover on Paul George, stolen by Andre Drummond  
9:16 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Darius Garland 8-6
9:08   Shooting foul on Darius Garland  
9:08 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 9-6
9:08 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-6
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Ivica Zubac  
8:53   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
8:43   Cedi Osman missed finger-roll layup  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:34 +2 Paul George made turnaround jump shot 12-6
8:34   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
8:34 +1 Paul George made free throw 13-6
8:20   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
8:05   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:57 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Cedi Osman 13-8
7:39 +2 Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Paul George 15-8
7:28   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
7:13   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
7:08   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
7:01   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:50   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:41   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Kevin Love  
6:35   Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
6:26 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 18-8
6:17   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
6:09   Kevin Porter missed fade-away jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:04   Andre Drummond missed dunk, blocked by Paul George  
6:04   CLE team rebound  
5:52   Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
5:44 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot 20-8
5:28 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 20-11
5:14   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
5:06 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 22-11
4:49 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 22-14
4:39   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
4:27   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
4:17 +2 Paul George made jump shot 24-14
4:03   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Cedi Osman  
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Marcus Morris  
3:31 +2 Marcus Morris made dunk 26-14
3:20   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:10   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:53   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
2:45 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup 28-14
2:29 +2 Cedi Osman made jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 28-16
2:22   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
2:22 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 29-16
2:22 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-16
1:56   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Amir Coffey  
1:46 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 33-16
1:18   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:07   Bad pass turnover on Amir Coffey, stolen by Kevin Porter  
1:04 +2 Kevin Porter made dunk 33-18
0:48 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 35-18
0:38   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
0:38   CLE team rebound  
0:33 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 35-21
0:29   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
0:29   Lou Williams missed 1st of 3 free throws  
0:29   LAC team rebound  
0:29   Lou Williams missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
0:29   LAC team rebound  
0:29 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-21
0:07   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
0:00   Tristan Thompson missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 37
CLE Cavaliers 29

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Montrezl Harrell missed hook shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:38   Personal foul on Rodney McGruder  
11:21   Alfonzo McKinnie missed floating jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:22   Tristan Thompson missed dunk  
11:22   LAC team rebound  
11:09   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
10:49   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
10:40   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
10:33 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney McGruder 39-21
10:32   Violation  
10:14   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:09 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made dunk 39-23
9:59   Lou Williams missed driving layup  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:47   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Amir Coffey  
9:32   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
9:32   Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:32   LAC team rebound  
9:32 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-23
9:19   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
9:16   Out of bounds turnover on Larry Nance Jr.  
9:09   Shooting foul on Dante Exum  
9:09 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 41-23
9:09 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-23
8:58 +3 Tristan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 42-26
8:43 +2 Rodney McGruder made floating jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 44-26
8:23   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
8:11   Amir Coffey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:07   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
8:00   Dante Exum missed floating jump shot, blocked by Amir Coffey  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
7:45   Bad pass turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Dante Exum  
7:53 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made finger-roll layup, assist by Dante Exum 44-28
7:43 +2 Rodney McGruder made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 46-28
7:27 +2 Kevin Porter made layup, assist by Tristan Thompson 46-30
7:15 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup 48-30
7:15   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
7:15 +1 Montrezl Harrell made free throw 49-30
6:58   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
6:53 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Paul George 51-30
6:37   Darius Garland missed driving layup  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:35   Andre Drummond missed dunk, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:35   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
6:35 +1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 51-31
6:35   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
6:11 +2 Amir Coffey made floating jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 53-31
6:02 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Darius Garland 53-33
5:50   Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:43   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
5:31 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 56-33
5:19   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
5:09   Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by Andre Drummond  
4:52 +3 Andre Drummond made 3-pt. jump shot 56-36
4:36 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 59-36
4:22   Darius Garland missed layup  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
4:10   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
4:00   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:55 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 61-36
3:44 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 61-38
3:21   Landry Shamet missed floating jump shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
3:20 +2 JaMychal Green made dunk 63-38
3:11   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
3:08   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
3:08 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 63-39
3:08 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-40
3:04   Full timeout called  
2:56 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 66-40
2:35 +2 Andre Drummond made reverse layup 66-42
2:35   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
2:35 +1 Andre Drummond made free throw 66-43
2:24   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:12   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
2:03 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 69-43
1:37   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
1:37 +1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 69-44
1:37   Cedi Osman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
1:27   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   CLE team rebound  
1:17   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Landry Shamet  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
1:12   Collin Sexton missed dunk  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:06 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot 71-44
0:56 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Darius Garland 71-46
0:49 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup 73-46
0:40 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 73-48
0:29   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:23   Shooting foul on Paul George  
0:23 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 73-49
0:23 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-50
0:02   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:00   End of period  