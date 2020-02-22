BKN
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and the Brooklyn Nets appeared to be on a mission after surrendering a 20-point lead in their last game.

And it showed with almost every Nets player that played.

Luwawu-Cabarrot led a balanced scoring attack with 21 points and the Nets built a 25-point lead in the third quarter and didn't let up, snapping the Charlotte Hornets' three-game win streak with a 115-86 victory Saturday night.

Eight Brooklyn players scored in double figures, including Caris LeVert with 17. Garrett Temple added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds and the Nets bounced back from an overtime loss in Philadelphia on Thursday.

''We want more than what we have right now. We just want more,'' Luwawu-Cabarrot said. ''We're hungry.''

Brooklyn built a 10-point halftime lead and outscored the Hornets 33-13 in the third quarter to take control. This time, the Nets didn't let the lead slip away.

''We played with a chip on our shoulder,'' said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. ''I think we wanted to prove something. I felt it before the game in the locker room. We feel like we can still do something special.''

P.J. Washington had 16 points for the Hornets.

''They were just making shots pretty much the whole game, getting offensive rebounds and getting stops and getting out in transition,'' Washington said. ''We couldn't really stop them from hitting corner 3s.''

Atkinson was pleased with the balanced scoring in the aftermath of the team's announcement that point guard Kyrie Irving would not return to play this season.

''The ball was hopping tonight,'' Atkinson said. ''It was moving around; guys were touching it. But with all that being said, we miss Kyrie and we need Kyrie. Badly. So, it was a good performance, I'm very pleased. Was very pleased by the maturity we showed.''

The Hornets managed to beat the Bulls in Chicago on Thursday night without co-leading scorer Devonte Graham scoring a point. But they couldn't replicate the feat against the Nets with Graham struggling again from the field. One of the league's most improved players this season, Graham was limited to six points on 1-of-10 shooting by the Nets.

The Nets are in the midst of a stretch of eight of 10 games on the road. They are 3-2 so far during that run.

TIP-INS

Nets: Former North Carolina Tar Heel Theo Pinson received a big cheer when he scored his first points late in the fourth quarter. ... Spencer Dinwiddle had 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Hornets: Malik Monk has scored 15 or more points in six straight games, the longest streak of such games since he had seven straight in 2018. ... Bench was outscored 50-27.

GRAHAM'S SLUMP

Hornets coach James Borrego said Graham's slump is in part due to how much attention other teams are paying him. But he said it's up to the second-year guard to continue to fight through the pressure and improve.

''He just has to keep grinding and working his way through it,'' Borrego said. ''You don't hang your head. You just keeping working and grow. I hope the next team throws the full bucket at him again. That's how you grow and adapt to this league and get better.''

ZONED UP

The Nets used a zone defense at different points in the game and it seemed to rattle the Hornets.

''I think the zone really disrupted us, took us out of our little motions so credit to them they were just better than us tonight,'' Monk said.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the Orlando Magic on on Monday night.

Hornets: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 30
CHA Hornets 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 3-0
11:33   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
11:18   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:04   Traveling violation turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
10:46   Cody Zeller missed driving layup, blocked by Taurean Waller-Prince  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
10:39   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
10:31 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
10:05   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
9:43   Cody Zeller missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
9:30 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 6-3
9:18 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 6-6
9:07 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 9-6
8:52   Miles Bridges missed layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
8:45   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:41 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Miles Bridges 9-8
8:25 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 12-8
8:08   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:00   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
7:47   P.J. Washington missed reverse layup  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
7:29 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Joe Harris 14-8
7:11 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 14-10
6:58   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:38 +2 Terry Rozier made floating jump shot 14-12
6:38   Full timeout called  
6:26   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:07   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:07   Cody Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:07   CHA team rebound  
6:07   Cody Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:51   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   CHA team rebound  
5:50   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
5:32 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 14-15
5:17   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Cody Martin  
5:13   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:08   Lost ball turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Terry Rozier  
5:05 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 14-17
4:51 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup 16-17
4:27   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:02   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
3:51   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
3:35   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:32   Full timeout called  
3:13   Bismack Biyombo missed layup, blocked by Wilson Chandler  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:58 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 19-17
2:37 +2 Malik Monk made jump shot 19-19
2:26 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 22-19
2:13   Miles Bridges missed floating jump shot  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
2:07 +2 Miles Bridges made layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo 22-21
2:00   Shooting foul on Cody Martin  
2:00 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21
2:00 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-21
1:45   Malik Monk missed jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
1:31   Out of bounds turnover on DeAndre Jordan  
1:20   Miles Bridges missed floating jump shot  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
1:19   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:18 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
1:18   Bismack Biyombo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:15   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:13   Bad pass turnover on DeAndre Jordan, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
1:07   Lost ball turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Garrett Temple  
1:01   Personal foul on Malik Monk  
1:01 +1 Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
1:01 +1 Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-22
0:47   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
0:41 +2 DeAndre Jordan made finger-roll layup, assist by Garrett Temple 28-22
0:35   Jalen McDaniels missed layup  
0:32   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
0:29 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 28-25
0:09 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made reverse layup, assist by Garrett Temple 30-25
0:09   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
0:09   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed free throw  
0:06   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
0:02   Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Caris LeVert  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 25
CHA Hornets 20

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
11:12   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
10:54   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
10:54   Malik Monk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:54   CHA team rebound  
10:54 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-26
10:34 +2 DeAndre Jordan made hook shot 32-26
10:34   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
10:34   DeAndre Jordan missed free throw  
10:32   CHA team rebound  
10:32   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:22   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
10:12 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Garrett Temple 34-26
10:02   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
9:46   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
9:34   Jalen McDaniels missed layup  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
9:23 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 36-26
9:23   Full timeout called  
9:05   Cody Zeller missed layup, blocked by Wilson Chandler  
9:05   CHA team rebound  
9:01   Devonte' Graham missed reverse layup  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:56 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 36-28
8:44   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
8:39   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Caris LeVert  
8:25 +2 Caris LeVert made finger-roll layup 38-28
8:13 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 38-31
7:58   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:45   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
7:31 +2 Cody Zeller made floating jump shot, assist by Jalen McDaniels 38-33
7:20   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:04   Bad pass turnover on Jalen McDaniels, stolen by Joe Harris  
6:59   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
6:47   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
6:25 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 41-33
5:59   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
5:53 +3 Jalen McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 41-36
5:52   Full timeout called  
5:39   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
5:12   Malik Monk missed jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:08   Double dribble turnover on Joe Harris  
4:59   Lost ball turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Wilson Chandler  
4:43 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup 43-36
4:28   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:22   Spencer Dinwiddie missed layup  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
4:20   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
4:20 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 43-37
4:20 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-38
4:07   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
4:07 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
4:07 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-38
3:42   Devonte' Graham missed fade-away jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
3:37   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
3:31   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
3:31 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
3:31   Malik Monk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:06 +2 Joe Harris made fade-away jump shot 47-39
2:54   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Malik Monk  
2:49 +2 Malik Monk made dunk 47-41
2:39 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 50-41
2:25   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:13   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:07   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
2:07   Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier  
1:53 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made layup 52-41
1:35   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
1:35 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 52-42
1:35 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-43
1:12 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 54-43
0:56   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Caris LeVert  
0:53   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
0:50   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
0:50 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 55-43
0:50   Jarrett Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:47   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
0:34   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:34 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 55-44
0:34 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-45
0:30   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:22   Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:20   Traveling violation turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:04   Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Washington  
0:01   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 33
CHA Hornets 18

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 55-47
11:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:12 +2 Joe Harris made jump shot 57-47
11:04   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
11:04 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 57-48
11:04   Miles Bridges missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
10:42 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 60-48
10:25   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
10:23   BKN team rebound  
10:08 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 62-48
9:49   Bad pass turnover on Cody Zeller, stolen by Caris LeVert  
9:49   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
9:29   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:28   Personal foul on Cody Zeller  
9:22 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Joe Harris 64-48
9:09   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   BKN team rebound  
8:42   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
8:33 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Miles Bridges 64-50
8:17   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:10 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 64-52
7:53   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by P.J. Washington  
7:53   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
7:34   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:18   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:08   Cody Zeller missed layup  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:55   Joe Harris missed hook shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:42   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:42   Full timeout called  
6:37   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:19   Traveling violation turnover on Jarrett Allen  
6:06   Malik Monk missed floating jump shot  
6:06   CHA team rebound  
5:52   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:39 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 67-52
5:22   P.J. Washington missed floating jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
5:13 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Cody Martin 67-54