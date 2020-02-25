MEM
Clippers snap 3-game skid with 124-97 rout of Grizzlies

  • Feb 25, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers served notice on Monday night just how dominant they can be with a healthy roster.

Leonard scored 25 points in three quarters as the Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 124-97 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Montrezl Harrell had 22 points for Los Angeles, which led throughout and was up by 35 early in the second quarter.

''I thought we played with high intensity. I thought our guys were excited to see everybody,'' coach Doc Rivers said. ''We set the tone with our defense. With the way we can score, if we get stops, we're going to score a lot of points.''

The Clippers were buoyed by the return of Paul George and Patrick Beverley. George, who strained his left hamstring again before the All-Star break, was back after missing last Saturday's game and scored seven of Los Angeles' first nine points. Beverley, who was out five games with a groin injury, had six points. George played 21 minutes and Beverley 19.

Both were able to slowly work their way back into the lineup as Leonard set the tone. He had 14 points in the first quarter as the Clippers roared out to a 40-14 lead. The All-Star forward scored 10 straight, including two dunks, to extend Los Angeles' advantage to 24-6 with 3:49 remaining in the period.

It was the third time this season and second against Memphis that Los Angeles put up 40 or more points in the opening 12 minutes. George scored seven of the first nine points as the Clippers shot 16 of 25 from the field in the quarter.

''I'm hoping we can keep moving forward. It's important for everyone to be able to play, know their roles and keep being consistent,'' said Leonard, who finished 10 of 17 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds in 25 minutes.

The 14 points by Memphis were the fewest Los Angeles has allowed in a first quarter this season. The Grizzlies missed nine of their first 10 shots and 16 of 21 in the period while committing eight turnovers.

''That was a tough first quarter. We have to come out ready and know teams are going to get into us defensively,'' Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.

Harrell scored six straight points early in the second to give the Clippers a 49-14 cushion. They were up 66-37 at halftime after setting a season low for points allowed in the first half.

''It felt good. We came out with the right mindset,'' Harrell said. ''We are going to continue to get better as a group and as guys get healthy.''

Ja Morant had 16 points and Josh Jackson scored 14 for Memphis (28-29), which has dropped three straight to fall under .500. The Grizzlies - who are hanging onto the eighth seed in the Western Conference - got within 24 at the end of the third quarter before the Clippers (38-19) extended their advantage to 37 midway through the fourth.

''It's a great team. I knew they were ready for us,'' Morant said. ''Obviously playoffs are on our minds but we're not living and dying with one game.''

LONG DAY

Rivers spent the entire day at Staples Center. He was there as part of the Clippers' contingent during the Kobe Bryant memorial service and stayed as the arena was being changed over to basketball.

''This morning was sensational. The game was great, too. It has been a good long day,'' Rivers said. ''I thought the spirit inside the arena was beautiful this morning. There were so many people from our league who you lose touch with. What this thing did was bring a lot of people back together.''

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke played only three minutes due to right hip soreness. Clarke got the start with Jaren Jackson out the next two weeks due to a left knee sprain.

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr. got his first start with Los Angeles and scored 13 points. The eighth-year forward was acquired from the Knicks in a three-team trade on Feb. 6. The starting five of Leonard, Morris, Ivica Zubac, George and Beverley marked the 29th different lineup the Clippers have opened a game with this season.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Finish their four-game road trip against Houston on Wednesday. They have split the first two meetings with the Rockets this season.

Clippers: Play at Phoenix on Wednesday. They have won nine of their last 10 against the Suns.

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 14
LAC Clippers 40

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   Kyle Anderson missed layup, blocked by Marcus Morris  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
11:38   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
11:33 +2 Paul George made fade-away jump shot 0-2
11:18   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Clarke  
11:06 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 0-5
10:56 +2 Kyle Anderson made layup, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 2-5
10:44   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:25   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:15 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 2-7
9:53   Out of bounds turnover on Ja Morant  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
9:27   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   LAC team rebound  
9:16   Out of bounds turnover on Patrick Beverley  
8:53   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
8:46   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:33   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:23   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:12   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
8:09 +2 Paul George made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 2-9
8:09   Full timeout called  
7:52   Shooting foul on Kawhi Leonard  
7:53   Dillon Brooks missed 1st of 3 free throws  
7:53   MEM team rebound  
7:53 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 3 free throws 3-9
7:53 +1 Dillon Brooks made 3rd of 3 free throws 4-9
7:37 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 4-11
7:21   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:13   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
6:50   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:29   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:23   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:10   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
6:03   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:53 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 4-14
5:36   Offensive foul on Gorgui Dieng  
5:36   Turnover on Gorgui Dieng  
5:19 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving dunk, assist by Lou Williams 4-16
5:03   Jonas Valanciunas missed floating jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:47   Kawhi Leonard missed fade-away jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
4:39   Bad pass turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Marcus Morris  
4:36 +2 Kawhi Leonard made layup, assist by Ivica Zubac 4-18
4:36   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
4:36   Full timeout called  
4:36 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 4-19
4:19 +2 De'Anthony Melton made jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 6-19
4:06 +2 Kawhi Leonard made running Jump Shot 6-21
4:06   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
4:06 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 6-22
3:52   Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
3:49 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk 6-24
3:34   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:26 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Marcus Morris 6-26
3:11 +2 De'Anthony Melton made floating jump shot 8-26
3:10   Violation  
2:56 +2 Kawhi Leonard made hook shot 8-28
2:45   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
2:45 +1 Josh Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 9-28
2:45   Josh Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:30 +2 Montrezl Harrell made hook shot, assist by Landry Shamet 9-30
2:16   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
2:16   Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
2:16   Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Reggie Jackson  
1:58   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
1:50   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:44   Gorgui Dieng missed layup, blocked by JaMychal Green  
1:41   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:40 +2 Reggie Jackson made layup 9-32
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bell, stolen by JaMychal Green  
1:23 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 9-35
1:10 +3 Gorgui Dieng made 3-pt. jump shot 12-35
0:49   Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng  
0:49 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 12-36
0:49 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-37
0:46   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
0:31 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 14-37
0:11   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
0:08   Offensive rebound by Lou Williams  
0:08 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 14-40
0:03   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
0:00   Josh Jackson missed jump shot  
0:00   MEM team rebound  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 23
LAC Clippers 26

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Bad pass turnover on JaMychal Green, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
11:39   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Jackson  
11:17 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 14-43
11:03   Offensive foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
11:03   Turnover on Jonas Valanciunas  
10:43   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
10:34 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot 14-45
10:17   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
10:00   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:45   Josh Jackson missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
9:39 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 14-47
9:25   Personal foul on Reggie Jackson  
9:11   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
9:05   Shooting foul on Kyle Anderson  
9:05 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 14-48
9:05 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-49
8:50 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 16-49
8:39 +2 Lou Williams made fade-away jump shot 16-51
8:25 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 18-51
8:03   Paul George missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:47   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
7:40 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 20-51
7:32   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by John Konchar  
7:26   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
7:22   Out of bounds turnover on Lou Williams  
6:57   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
6:57   Full timeout called  
6:40 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Paul George 20-53
6:29   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
6:11   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
6:05   Shooting foul on Reggie Jackson  
6:05 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 21-53
6:05 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-53
5:46   Paul George missed driving layup, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
5:39   Dillon Brooks missed layup  
5:34   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
5:34 +2 John Konchar made dunk 24-53
5:25   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
5:17   Ivica Zubac missed layup, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
5:17   Defensive rebound by John Konchar  
5:07 +2 Ja Morant made driving dunk, assist by Dillon Brooks 26-53
5:07   Full timeout called  
4:46 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 26-55
4:30   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:16   Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by Tyus Jones  
4:11   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
4:11   Josh Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:11   MEM team rebound  
4:11 +1 Josh Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-55
3:57 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Paul George 27-57
3:41   Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:31   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Morris  
3:14 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 29-57
2:58   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
2:49   Josh Jackson missed layup, blocked by Paul George  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
2:41 +2 Kawhi Leonard made floating jump shot 29-59
2:41   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
2:41 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 29-60
2:26   Shooting foul on Kawhi Leonard  
2:26 +1 Jordan Bell made 1st of 2 free throws 30-60
2:26 +1 Jordan Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-60
2:16 +2 Marcus Morris made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 31-62
2:02 +2 Tyus Jones made jump shot 33-62
1:46   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:42   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:40   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:38 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 33-64
1:31   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
1:18   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:06 +2 Tyus Jones made jump shot 35-64
0:42   Shooting foul on Josh Jackson  
0:42 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 35-65
0:42 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-66
0:30   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
0:30 +1 Josh Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-66
0:30 +1 Josh Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-66
0:21   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:17   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:13   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
0:02   Josh Jackson missed floating jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 29
LAC Clippers 24

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Personal foul on Josh Jackson  
11:42   Full timeout called  
11:35   Marcus Morris missed fade-away jump shot  
11:35   Personal foul on Ivica Zubac  
11:19 +2 Ja Morant made dunk, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 39-66
11:03 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 39-69
10:52 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot, assist by Josh Jackson 41-69
10:39 +2 Kawhi Leonard made hook shot 41-71
10:29   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
10:18   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
10:10   Paul George missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:03 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot 43-71
9:41 +2 Ivica Zubac made hook shot, assist by Marcus Morris 43-73
9:29   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Patrick Beverley  
9:19   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:09   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:55   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Jackson  
8:51   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
8:45 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 46-73
8:25   Ivica Zubac missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:23   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
8:12 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 48-73
7:51 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 48-76
7:32 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 50-76
7:12 +2 Marcus Morris made driving layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 50-78
6:52   Dillon Brooks missed turnaround jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
6:46   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
6:25 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 53-78
5:53 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 53-81
5:34 +2 Ja Morant made driving layup 55-81
5:20   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
5:16 +2 Josh Jackson made alley-oop shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 57-81
5:16   Full timeout called  
4:56   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
4:56 +1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 57-82
4:56   Marcus Morris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
4:40   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams