Leonard scores 30, Clippers beat 76ers to win 4th straight

  • Mar 01, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Doc Rivers was thankful to have his full roster against the Philadelphia 76ers. Otherwise, he didn't think his Los Angeles Clippers would be able to prevail in a game that turned out to be a track meet.

The Clippers had four players score at least 24 points for only the second time in franchise history and extended their winning streak to four with a 136-130 victory Sunday.

''We needed everyone tonight,'' Rivers said. ''Philadelphia played great and it felt like they made very shot, but our guys shot better. If we're not at full strength, we don't win the game for sure.''

The last time the Clippers had four players with 24 or more points was an April 1989 game against the Lakers. It is the second time this season the Clippers have had four players with at least 20 points.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 30 points and Paul George added 24. Reserves Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams also had 24 points as Los Angeles shot 59.2% from the floor.

''We're still at a point where we want to get better. We're not being complacent at all. Hopefully we can stay healthy and keep building,'' said Leonard, who had his 20th game this season with at least 30 points.

Los Angeles was able to withstand a career night from Philadelphia's Shake Milton, who had 39 points, including seven 3-pointers. The first-year guard had 26 points in the first half, which tied a team season high.

Milton is seizing his opportunity to make an impact for the Sixers, who are missing Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Philadelphia remains a half-game in front of Indiana for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

''It kind of just happened randomly. I was ready, as soon as there was the opportunity,'' Milton said. ''Once the first couple ones knocked down, especially the first three, I felt pretty good. It definitely feels cool. I've never really played at Staples Center before.''

The Clippers trailed by two at halftime but took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Sixers 38-24.

The game was tied at 89 before Los Angeles went on an 18-5 run. Leonard scored 11 points in the period and George had eight.

Harrell's dunk with 8:37 remaining in the game gave the Clippers a 117-103 lead. Philadelphia made a final charge to close within 125-121 with 3 minutes left but Williams' jumper and Leonard's pullup thwarted the rally.

''We played defense in the third quarter and kept a hot hand. I said at halftime the team that plays defense wins,'' Rivers said.

Former Clippers forward Tobias Harris had 25 points and Alec Burks 15 for the Sixers, who have dropped two of their last three.

''They stood us up, they got into us on our back heels. I thought we had a hard time trying to find the rim,'' Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. ''It was really our only blemish, that third period. Twenty-four points, given our other three periods, just wasn't enough to cover their onslaught.''

Philadelphia started fast, making 11 of its first 13 from the field to take a 25-11 lead midway through the first quarter as Milton scored 11, including seven straight at one point.

Los Angeles cut the margin to five at the end of the first quarter and then scored the first seven points in the second to take its first lead at 41-39 on a pair of free throws by Harrell with 9:58 remaining in the first half.

The remainder of the quarter saw five ties and three lead changes before the Sixers went into the locker room with a 72-70 halftime advantage.

MARKSMAN

Milton made his first five 3-pointers and hit 13 straight over three games. That tied Brent Price and Terry Mills for most consecutive shots made from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

76ers: Josh Richardson suffered a bruised nose during the second quarter and did not return. The 76ers said he was in the NBA's concussion protocol and will be reassessed Monday. He had nine points in 10 minutes. ... It was the second time Philadelphia scored at least 70 points in the first half this season. It had 77 at Cleveland on Dec. 7.

Clippers: Rivers got his 935th victory, which moved him into a tie with Dick Motta for 12th on the NBA's career wins list. ... This is the Los Angeles' league-leading 12th game this season with at least 130 points scored. ... Ivica Zubac made his 200th career regular-season appearance and finished with four points.

UP NEXT

76ers: Remain in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Tuesday.

Clippers: Have three of their next four on the road, beginning Tuesday at Oklahoma City.

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 39
LAC Clippers 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot 2-0
11:24 +2 Paul George made jump shot 2-2
11:06 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 5-2
10:52   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:44   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
10:35   Paul George missed dunk  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
10:27   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
10:19   Patrick Beverley missed layup  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:08   Kawhi Leonard missed turnaround jump shot  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Paul George  
10:02 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 5-5
9:43 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot 7-5
9:32 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 7-7
9:16   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
9:08 +2 Shake Milton made jump shot 9-7
8:55   Offensive foul on Paul George  
8:55   Turnover on Paul George  
8:40 +2 Shake Milton made reverse layup 11-7
8:25   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
8:16 +2 Josh Richardson made fade-away jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 13-7
7:59 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 13-9
7:44 +2 Tobias Harris made layup, assist by Shake Milton 15-9
7:27   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
7:12 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 18-9
6:57 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk, assist by Paul George 18-11
6:31 +2 Shake Milton made jump shot 20-11
6:13   Bad pass turnover on Ivica Zubac, stolen by Shake Milton  
6:10 +2 Shake Milton made dunk 22-11
6:10   Full timeout called  
5:53   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:43   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:37   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
5:32 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot 25-11
5:17 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 25-13
4:55   Al Horford missed hook shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:44   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:43 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 25-15
4:43   Full timeout called  
4:27 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot 27-15
4:03 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 27-17
3:48   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:31 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 27-20
3:18 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 30-20
3:05   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
3:05 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 30-21
3:05 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-22
3:05 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-23
2:53 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 33-23
2:38 +2 Montrezl Harrell made hook shot, assist by Lou Williams 33-25
2:20   Kyle O'Quinn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
2:17   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
2:14   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
1:57   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
1:49   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:35   Landry Shamet missed jump shot  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:32 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 33-27
1:32   Shooting foul on Kyle O'Quinn  
1:32   Montrezl Harrell missed free throw  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
1:16 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 36-27
1:07 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup 36-29
0:54   Tobias Harris missed layup  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
0:49   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
0:49 +1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
0:49 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-31
0:29   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   PHI team rebound  
0:26 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 39-31
0:05 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 39-34
0:00   Josh Richardson missed jump shot, blocked by Reggie Jackson  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 33
LAC Clippers 36

Time Team Play Score
11:38 +2 Montrezl Harrell made reverse layup 39-36
11:31   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
11:24   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
11:17   Alec Burks missed layup  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
11:17   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
11:17   Kyle O'Quinn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:17   PHI team rebound  
11:17   Kyle O'Quinn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
10:57   Offensive foul on Shake Milton  
10:57   Turnover on Shake Milton  
10:47 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 39-39
10:33   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
10:33   LAC team rebound  
10:22   Montrezl Harrell missed hook shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:12   Al Horford missed running Jump Shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
9:58   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
9:58 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 39-40
9:58 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
9:46   Shake Milton missed driving layup, blocked by JaMychal Green  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
9:41   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
9:26 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot 42-41
9:15   Lou Williams missed layup  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
9:09 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 45-41
9:04   Personal foul on Al Horford  
9:02   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Al Horford  
8:57 +2 Glenn Robinson III made driving dunk, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 47-41
8:38 +2 JaMychal Green made reverse layup, assist by Lou Williams 47-43
8:22   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
8:22 +1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 48-43
8:22 +1 Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-43
8:12   Out of bounds turnover on Lou Williams  
8:03 +2 Shake Milton made reverse layup 51-43
7:53 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup 51-45
7:41   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
7:41 +1 Shake Milton made 1st of 2 free throws 52-45
7:41 +1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-45
7:25 +2 Paul George made driving layup 53-47
7:25   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
7:25 +1 Paul George made free throw 53-48
7:14   Offensive foul on Glenn Robinson III  
7:05   Full timeout called  
6:58 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 53-51
6:29   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot  
6:23   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
6:23   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
6:23 +1 Kyle O'Quinn made 1st of 2 free throws 54-51
6:23 +1 Kyle O'Quinn made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-51
6:08   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:08 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 55-52
5:58 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 55-55
5:32   Tobias Harris missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Morris  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
5:27   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
5:27 +1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 55-56
5:27 +1 Marcus Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-57
5:07   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
5:00   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
4:40   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
4:40   Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:40   PHI team rebound  
4:40 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 3 free throws 56-57
4:40 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 3rd of 3 free throws 57-57
4:28   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
4:20   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   LAC team rebound  
4:20   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
4:20 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 57-58
4:20 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-59
3:58   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:51 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk 59-59
3:40   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot, blocked by Furkan Korkmaz  
3:33   Bad pass turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by Paul George  
3:23 +2 Paul George made jump shot 59-61
3:02   Mike Scott missed layup  
3:02   PHI team rebound  
2:47 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup, assist by Alec Burks 61-61
2:28 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Marcus Morris 61-63
2:06 +2 Mike Scott made layup, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 63-63
1:50   Lost ball turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Tobias Harris  
1:42 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 66-63
1:29 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot 66-65
1:13 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 69-65
1:03   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
1:03 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 69-66
1:03 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-67
0:53   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
0:46   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:36 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 72-67
0:27 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 72-70
0:03   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHI 76ers 24
LAC Clippers 38

Time Team Play Score
11:35   Marcus Morris missed driving layup  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
11:24   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
11:16   Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
11:09 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk 72-72
10:59 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Mike Scott 74-72
10:43 +2 Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 74-74
10:24   Al Horford missed hook shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:22 +2 Al Horford made hook shot 76-74
10:22   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
10:22 +1 Al Horford made free throw 77-74
10:12   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
9:52 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 80-74
9:37 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 80-77
9:00   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Shake Milton  
8:53   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
8:46   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
8:38   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 80-80
8:12   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
8:12   Matisse Thybulle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:12   PHI team rebound  
8:12   Matisse Thybulle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:12   LAC team rebound  
8:12   Personal foul on Mike Scott  
8:03   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
7:59 +2 Matisse Thybulle made dunk 82-80
7:47   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:31 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 85-80
7:11   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Mike Scott  
7:04 +2 Al Horford made dunk, assist by Shake Milton 87-80
7:04   Full timeout called  
6:46 +2 Kawhi Leonard made turnaround jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 87-82
6:31   Shake Milton missed driving layup, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
6:31   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
6:21   Bad pass turnover on Furkan Korkmaz, stolen by Marcus Morris  
6:18   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
6:18 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 87-83
6:18 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 87-84
5:57   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:45 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 87-87
5:45