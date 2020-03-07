DEN
CLE

No Text

Love scores 27 points, Cavaliers surprise Nuggets again

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) Kevin Love scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket with four minutes remaining, and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers surprised the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season, 104-102 on Saturday night.

Collin Sexton scored 25 points and Matthew Dellavedova had a career-high 14 assists to help Cleveland end a four-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers, playing without center Andre Drummond and rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr., went on 10-0 run after trailing 93(equals)92.

Tristan Thompson missed two free throws with 20 seconds left, but Jamal Murray missed a fadeaway baseline jumper as time ran out.

Love missed badly on his first two shots - both 3-pointers - to start the game, but more than made up for it by carrying the Cavaliers down the stretch.

''Mostly it was just me being off-balance,'' he said about his slow start. ''If you wouldn't have known any better you would have thought I was drunk.''

Love missed a 26-foot jumper on Cleveland's first possession and followed with a 32-footer, joking that both almost damaged the backboard.

''I don't think I've ever started a game where I hit the American flag and hit Jerry West (logo) back-to-back,'' he said. ''That was absolutely brutal . I actually just had to laugh it off.''

The Cavaliers have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, but beat the Nuggets, who have the third-best record in the West in both meetings this season. Cleveland won 111-103 win in Denver on Jan. 11.

''That was a fun one,'' Love said, a point of view that Murray didn't share.

''We got swept by the Cavs,'' he said. ''It hurts. ''You've got to look at yourself in the mirror because it hurts.''

Murray made the game-winning shot Thursday against Charlotte, but came up short this time as his jumper hit off the rim. capping the bad loss.

Love and Dellavedova hit key 3-pointers when Cleveland built its late lead. Dellavedova, starting for the second straight game with Garland out, sparked a third-quarter surge with lob passes that resulted in dunks on consecutive possessions by Thompson and Alfonso McKinnie. .

Sexton continued his hot hand after scoring a career-high 41 points against Boston on Wednesday night. The second-year guard was 11 of 19 from the field.

Will Barton led Denver with 22 points. Gary Harris had 18, and Murray 17.

Denver coach Michael Malone was hit with a technical foul in the third quarter during a stretch that saw Cleveland go ahead.

Murray hit a 3-pointer from 36 feet to end the first quarter in which Denver made 13 of 22 shots.

Drummond was out again with a strained left calf and has missed five of the last six games. Drummond participated in practice Friday and coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he's close to returning.

Thompson, who had 13 rebounds, and McKinnie returned for Cleveland. Thompson started at center after missing three games with a bruised left knee. McKinnie was out five games because of left foot plantar fasciitis.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Rookie F Michael Porter Jr. entered in the second quarter after being benched against Charlotte, scoring seven points in 16 minutes. ... G Troy Daniels was in uniform for the first time since signing with Denver two days earlier, but didn't play. The seventh-year pro averaged 4.2 points in 41 games before being released by the Lakers.

Cavaliers: Cedi Osman scored 20, hitting 5 of 6 3-point attempts. ... Porter is in concussion protocol after being injured Wednesday. Garland (strained left groin) missed his third straight game and will be out Sunday against San Antonio.

FRUSTRATING NIGHT

Malone admitted the Nuggets had a tough loss and continue to beat themselves, something the coach is tired of seeing. Denver is 4-5 in its last nine games.

''Who are we?'' he said. ''That's a decision we have to think long and hard about. On defense, we don't point, we don't talk, we don't match. You have to participate in your own recovery, right? Our transition defensive lapses are so egregious in nature - lob, dunk, a coast-to-coast drive.''

TEAM WON

Dellavedova played 31 minutes and ran the offense well, but preferred to talk about the team's effort rather than his assist numbers.

''It's important that we got the win,'' he said. ''It's a good reward for the hard work we've been putting in. We played hard the other night short-handed (against Boston), but didn't have enough to get over the line. We batted defensively and shared the ball enough.''

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Milwaukee on Monday night.

Cavaliers: Host San Antonio on Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 33
CLE Cavaliers 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Will Barton missed layup  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:39 +2 Will Barton made dunk 2-0
11:29   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:16   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:04   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:57 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 5-0
10:42 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 5-3
10:20   Nikola Jokic missed floating jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
10:19   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
10:07   Offensive foul on Cedi Osman  
10:07   Turnover on Cedi Osman  
9:49   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Jokic  
9:33   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Paul Millsap  
9:28 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 8-3
9:15   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:57 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 11-3
8:48   Personal foul on Jamal Murray  
8:31   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:19   Bad pass turnover on Paul Millsap, stolen by Cedi Osman  
8:15 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Cedi Osman 11-5
7:53 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 14-5
7:52   Full timeout called  
7:38 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 14-7
7:25   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Jokic  
7:18 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 14-9
7:01 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot, assist by Will Barton 16-9
6:50   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
6:42 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 19-9
6:21 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 19-12
6:02 +2 Paul Millsap made driving layup 21-12
5:50   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
5:50   DEN team rebound  
5:35 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot 23-12
5:35   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
5:35   Nikola Jokic missed free throw  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:25 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made dunk, assist by Collin Sexton 23-14
5:15 +2 Gary Harris made driving dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 25-14
4:59   Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
4:48   Out of bounds turnover on Paul Millsap  
4:23 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 25-16
3:58   Will Barton missed running Jump Shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:41 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made dunk, assist by Collin Sexton 25-18
3:41   Full timeout called  
3:24   Lost ball turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:19   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
3:11 +2 Gary Harris made jump shot 27-18
2:47   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
2:38   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   DEN team rebound  
2:25   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:10 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 27-20
1:46   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
1:36   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
1:36 +1 Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-21
1:36   Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
1:23   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
1:02   Offensive foul on Jerami Grant  
1:02   Turnover on Jerami Grant  
0:52 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 27-23
0:32   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Offensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
0:24 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 30-23
0:03   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Monte Morris  
0:00 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 33-23
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 28
CLE Cavaliers 35

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
11:30 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made hook shot 33-25
11:06 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot 35-25
10:52 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot 35-28
10:52   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
10:52 +1 Cedi Osman made free throw 35-29
10:31 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 38-29
10:20 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 38-32
9:57   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:41   Ante Zizic missed layup  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
9:30 +2 Jerami Grant made jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 40-32
9:06   Cedi Osman missed reverse layup  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:00   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   CLE team rebound  
8:52   Violation  
8:48   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
8:42 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 40-35
8:22   Shooting foul on Kevin Love  
8:22   Mason Plumlee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:22   DEN team rebound  
8:22 +1 Mason Plumlee made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-35
8:10 +2 Kevin Love made driving layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 41-37
7:57 +2 Mason Plumlee made alley-oop shot, assist by Monte Morris 43-37
7:50 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 43-40
7:49   Full timeout called  
7:27   Mason Plumlee missed turnaround jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
7:22 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 43-42
7:11 +2 Will Barton made driving layup 45-42
6:55   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
6:47   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
6:36   Lost ball turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
6:36   Personal foul on Kevin Love  
6:23 +2 Gary Harris made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 47-42
6:12 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 47-44
5:57 +2 Will Barton made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 49-44
5:43   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
5:30   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Gary Harris  
5:20 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 52-44
4:51 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Tristan Thompson 52-46
4:22 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 54-46
4:04 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 54-48
3:50 +2 Will Barton made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 56-48
3:50   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
3:50 +1 Will Barton made free throw 57-48
3:35   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   CLE team rebound  
3:35   Personal foul on Jamal Murray  
3:28   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Gary Harris  
3:19   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:00 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 57-50
2:47   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
2:47   Full timeout called  
2:35 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 59-50
2:11   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:58   Bad pass turnover on Paul Millsap, stolen by Collin Sexton  
1:54 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk 59-52
1:33   Nikola Jokic missed finger-roll layup  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:26   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:16 +2 Kevin Love made turnaround jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 59-54
1:02 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 61-54
0:48 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 61-56
0:36   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
0:32   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
0:08   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:03 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk, assist by Kevin Love 61-58
0:01   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 22
CLE Cavaliers 27

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
11:37 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 61-59
11:37 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-60
11:25   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:07 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made layup, assist by Kevin Love 61-62
10:54 +2 Jamal Murray made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 63-62
10:34 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 63-64
10:12 +2 Gary Harris made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 65-64
9:55 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 65-67
9:54   Full timeout called  
9:36 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 67-67
9:19 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 67-70
9:08   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
9:01   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Collin Sexton  
8:57 +2 Collin Sexton made layup 67-72
8:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:57   Kevin Love missed free throw  
8:57   DEN team rebound  
8:39 +2 Will Barton made layup, assist by Jamal Murray 69-72
8:24   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
8:08   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Gary Harris  
8:00   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
7:51   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:43   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
7:43   Offensive foul on Paul Millsap  
7:43   Turnover on Paul Millsap  
7:29 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 69-75
7:14 +2 Paul Millsap made layup, assist by Jamal Murray 71-75
6:53   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:48   Traveling violation turnover on Tristan Thompson  
6:35   Paul Millsap missed jump shot  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
6:34 +2 Jamal Murray made dunk 73-75
6:34   Full timeout called  
6:25   Personal foul on Paul Millsap  
6:18   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
6:18   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
6:12   Offensive foul on Will Barton  
6:12   Turnover on Will Barton  
5:51 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 73-77
5:32   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
5:25   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Gary Harris  
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Gary Harris, stolen by Alfonzo McKinnie  
5:17   Discontinue dribble turnover on Alfonzo McKinnie  
5:00 +2 Paul Millsap made dunk, assist by Will Barton 75-77
4:46   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
4:45   CLE team rebound  
4:40   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:28   Will Barton missed floating jump shot, blocked by Tristan Thompson  
4:28   DEN team rebound  
4:16   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
4:16   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
4:16   Gary Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:16   DEN team rebound  
4:16 +1 Gary Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-77
4:00 +2 Tristan Thompson made alley-oop shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 76-79
3:43   Jerami Grant missed hook shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:37 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made alley-oop shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 76-81
3:23 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 78-81
3:23 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 78-81
3:08 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot 78-83
2:59   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
2:57   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
2:50   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
2:45   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:42   Offensive foul on Tristan Thompson  
2:42   Turnover on Tristan Thompson  
2:21 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 81-83
2:05   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:47   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
1:44   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Torrey Craig  
1:41   Offensive foul on Torrey Craig  
1:41   Turnover on Torrey Craig  
1:28   Traveling violation turnover on Larry Nance Jr.  
1:11   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
1:03   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Mason Plumlee  
1:00   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
1:00   Mason Plumlee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:00   DEN team rebound  
1:00   Mason Plumlee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
0:44   Cedi Osman missed layup  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
0:38   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Matthew Dellavedova  
0:32 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 81-85
0:14   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
0:10   Offensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
0:02