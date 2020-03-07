UTA
DET

No Text

Jazz withstand Detroit rallies in 111-105 win

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

DETROIT (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and the Utah Jazz withstood two big Detroit rallies to beat the Pistons 111-105 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

Utah led by 22 points in the second quarter, but the Pistons came all the way back to tie it early in the fourth. The Jazz then went on an 18-2 run, but that big lead nearly slipped away as well. It was a one-possession game before Utah's Rudy Gobert made two free throws with 18.5 seconds left to make it 107-102.

The Jazz moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Houston Rockets for the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference. Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points for Utah.

Christian Wood scored a career-high 30 points for Detroit. The Pistons lost for the 17th time in its last 21 games.

The Pistons trailed 105-102 after Jordan McRae's layup with 42.1 seconds left. Mitchell appeared to slip at the other end, but while he was on the floor, he managed to throw a crosscourt pass to a teammate, and the ball then went inside to Gobert, who was fouled just before the shot clock was going to expire.

He made both free throws, and the Jazz were able to close out the win.

Utah swept a four-game road trip that also included games against the Cavaliers, Knicks and Celtics. The Jazz led Detroit 28-17 after one quarter and 55-39 at halftime.

It was 79-73 after three before the Pistons scored the first six points of the fourth, tying it on a driving bank shot by Bruce Brown.

LONG RANGE

The Pistons made 18 3-pointers in each of their previous two games. They were just 9 of 30 on Saturday.

Utah was shooting a league-leading 38.5% from beyond the arc entering the day. The Jazz were 10 of 33 in this game.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Gobert had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Pistons: Brown played for the first time since Feb. 23. He'd been out with left knee soreness. ... Wood surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. He was six points shy entering the game. ... Wood's previous career high of 29 points was set Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Toronto on Monday night.

Pistons: At New York on Sunday night.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 28
DET Pistons 17

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47   Lost ball turnover on John Henson, stolen by Mike Conley  
11:38   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
11:25 +2 John Henson made layup, assist by Brandon Knight 0-2
10:58   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:33   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:19   Mike Conley missed jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:15 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 2-2
9:56 +2 John Henson made hook shot, assist by Tony Snell 2-4
9:35   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
9:24   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:10   Svi Mykhailiuk missed driving layup  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:56 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 4-4
8:45   John Henson missed hook shot  
8:43   UTA team rebound  
8:38   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:25   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:59 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 6-4
7:41   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:29 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 8-4
7:05 +2 John Henson made reverse layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 8-6
6:45   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
6:28   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:10 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup 10-6
5:44   Svi Mykhailiuk missed floating jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
5:36 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 13-6
5:19   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   DET team rebound  
5:19   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:10 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 13-8
4:54 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 15-8
4:30 +2 Christian Wood made floating jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 15-10
4:13 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 18-10
3:56   Offensive foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
3:56   Turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
3:42 +2 Joe Ingles made finger-roll layup, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 20-10
3:31   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Joe Ingles  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
3:24   Christian Wood missed layup  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:03 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 22-10
2:47   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
2:44   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Joe Ingles  
2:43 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made dunk, assist by Jordan Clarkson 24-10
2:23   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:25   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:17   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Langston Galloway  
2:13 +2 Langston Galloway made layup 24-12
1:55   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
1:46 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made driving layup, assist by Bruce Brown 24-14
1:23   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
1:00 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 24-17
0:33   Georges Niang missed floating jump shot  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
0:30 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk 26-17
0:25   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McRae, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
0:23 +2 Mike Conley made layup 28-17
0:04   Jordan McRae missed driving layup  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
0:01   Personal foul on Thon Maker  
0:00   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 27
DET Pistons 22

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:34   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
11:14   Bruce Brown missed layup  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:57 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot 30-17
10:33 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot 30-19
10:21   Out of bounds turnover on Tony Bradley  
10:08   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
10:08 +1 Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws 30-20
10:08 +1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-21
9:47 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 33-21
9:27   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:12   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:08 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk 35-21
8:50 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made running Jump Shot 35-23
8:31 +2 Tony Bradley made alley-oop shot, assist by Mike Conley 37-23
8:17   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
8:08   Thon Maker missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
8:03 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made dunk 37-25
7:51   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
7:51   Full timeout called  
7:42   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
7:25   Sekou Doumbouya missed finger-roll layup  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:19 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 40-25
6:54   Jordan McRae missed jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
6:34 +2 Jordan Clarkson made driving layup 42-25
6:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McRae, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
6:13   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
6:13 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 43-25
6:13 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-25
5:58   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
5:58   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:58   DET team rebound  
5:58   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:33 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 47-25
5:18 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Bruce Brown 47-27
5:04   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
4:56 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 47-30
4:42   Shooting foul on Langston Galloway  
4:42   Jordan Clarkson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:42   UTA team rebound  
4:42 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-30
4:22 +2 Langston Galloway made driving layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 48-32
4:09   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
3:51   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
3:42   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:33   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
3:33   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:33   UTA team rebound  
3:33 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-32
3:23   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
3:16   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
2:50 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 49-35
2:34 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 51-35
2:15   Brandon Knight missed driving layup  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
2:11 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 51-37
1:54 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made fade-away jump shot 53-37
1:39   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
1:20   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:11   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
1:00 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made fade-away jump shot 55-37
1:00   Full timeout called  
0:48 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 55-39
0:24   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Brandon Knight  
0:21   DET team rebound  
0:21   Jumpball  
0:02   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 24
DET Pistons 34

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Personal foul on Brandon Knight  
11:38   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
11:32 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by John Henson 55-41
11:16   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
11:05   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
10:56 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 57-41
10:36 +2 Tony Snell made driving layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 57-43
10:21   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
10:06   Christian Wood missed layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:06   Personal foul on John Henson  
9:52 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Rudy Gobert 59-43
9:26   John Henson missed hook shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
9:21   Personal foul on Tony Snell  
9:14   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
9:04   Bad pass turnover on John Henson, stolen by Mike Conley  
9:01   Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:51   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
8:37   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   DET team rebound  
8:37   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
8:31   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
8:22 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 59-46
8:09 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 62-46
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Tony Snell, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
7:45   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
7:30   Svi Mykhailiuk missed driving layup  
7:30   DET team rebound  
7:30   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
7:22   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:00   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
6:50 +3 John Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Knight 62-49
6:50   Full timeout called  
6:24 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 65-49
5:55   Langston Galloway missed floating jump shot  
5:54   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:54 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 65-51
5:54   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
5:54   Christian Wood missed free throw  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:31   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
5:09   Tony Snell missed jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:09   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
5:09 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 65-52
5:09 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-53
4:49   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
4:49   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:49   UTA team rebound  
4:49 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-53
4:32   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
4:20   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
4:18 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Sekou Doumbouya 66-55
4:18   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
4:18 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 66-56
4:02   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:49 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 68-56
3:43   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
3:43 +1 Brandon Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 68-57
3:43 +1 Brandon Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-58
3:28   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Langston Galloway  
3:25 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made layup, assist by Christian Wood 68-60
3:25   Full timeout called  
3:02 +2 Jordan Clarkson made driving layup 70-60
2:53   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
2:53   Sekou Doumbouya missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:53 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-61
2:33 +2 Jordan Clarkson made driving layup 72-61
2:22 +2 Christian Wood made fade-away jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 72-63
2:11   Personal foul on Jordan McRae  
2:11 +1 Mike Conley made 1st of 2 free throws 73-63
2:11 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-63
1:52   Bruce Brown missed layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
1:49   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
1:44 +2 Langston Galloway made layup 74-65
1:32 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 77-65
1:31   Full timeout called  
1:11 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot 77-68
0:58   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:48 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Bruce Brown 77-70
0:32   Jordan Clarkson missed layup, blocked by Langston Galloway  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
0:30 +2 Tony Bradley made hook shot 79-70
0:25 +2 Bruce Brown made driving layup 79-72
0:25   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
0:25 +1 Bruce Brown made free throw