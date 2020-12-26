|
12:00
|
|
|
Joel Embiid vs. Mitchell Robinson (Seth Curry gains possession)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Tobias Harris misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Tobias Harris offensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Julius Randle shooting foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
76ers offensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
+1
|
Ben Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-0
|
11:27
|
|
|
Mitchell Robinson misses two point alley-oop layup
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Danny Green shooting foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Mitchell Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Knicks offensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
+1
|
Mitchell Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-1
|
11:13
|
|
|
Joel Embiid misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton defensive rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
+3
|
Julius Randle makes three point jump shot (RJ Barrett assists)
|
1-4
|
10:50
|
|
|
Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Julius Randle makes two point driving dunk
|
1-6
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Joel Embiid makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
3-6
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Julius Randle makes two point jump shot
|
3-8
|
9:49
|
|
|
Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton defensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Joel Embiid steals)
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton defensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Seth Curry defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton personal foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)
|
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Seth Curry makes two point finger roll layup
|
5-8
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Julius Randle makes two point step back jump shot
|
5-10
|
8:36
|
|
+2
|
Ben Simmons makes two point driving layup
|
7-10
|
8:27
|
|
|
Knicks 60 second timeout
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Seth Curry defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Joel Embiid makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
9-10
|
7:36
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
+3
|
Joel Embiid makes three point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
|
12-10
|
6:59
|
|
|
RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Danny Green defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Seth Curry misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
RJ Barrett turnover (bad pass) (Danny Green steals)
|
|
6:30
|
|
+2
|
Seth Curry makes two point layup
|
14-10
|
6:17
|
|
|
Joel Embiid shooting foul (Reggie Bullock draws the foul)
|
|
6:17
|
|
+1
|
Reggie Bullock makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-11
|
6:17
|
|
|
Reggie Bullock misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Joel Embiid misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Julius Randle offensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Tobias Harris blocks Julius Randle's two point layup
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Julius Randle offensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Danny Green defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Tobias Harris makes two point layup (Danny Green assists)
|
16-11
|
5:12
|
|
+3
|
Alec Burks makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|
16-14
|
4:59
|
|
|
76ers 60 second timeout
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Joel Embiid misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Nerlens Noel defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Alec Burks misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Tobias Harris makes two point jump shot
|
18-14
|
4:15
|
|
|
Tobias Harris personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Ben Simmons personal foul (Alec Burks draws the foul)
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Alec Burks makes two point jump shot
|
18-16
|
3:59
|
|
|
Tobias Harris shooting foul (Alec Burks draws the foul)
|
|
3:59
|
|
+1
|
Alec Burks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-17
|
3:43
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
+2
|
Julius Randle makes two point driving layup
|
18-19
|
3:23
|
|
|
Nerlens Noel blocks Tobias Harris's two point driving layup
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Joel Embiid offensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
+2
|
Joel Embiid makes two point layup
|
20-19
|
2:55
|
|
|
Alec Burks misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
+3
|
Tobias Harris makes three point jump shot (Seth Curry assists)
|
23-19
|
2:25
|
|
|
Nerlens Noel misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Alec Burks blocks Joel Embiid's two point layup
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Joel Embiid offensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Alec Burks shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Joel Embiid misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
76ers offensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-19
|
1:54
|
|
+2
|
Dennis Smith Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|
24-21
|
1:43
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Nerlens Noel defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Joel Embiid blocks RJ Barrett's two point driving layup
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Knicks offensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
+3
|
Alec Burks makes three point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|
24-24
|
1:15
|
|
|
Shake Milton turnover (lost ball) (Nerlens Noel steals)
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Alec Burks misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
RJ Barrett offensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Shake Milton shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Knicks offensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-25
|
0:59
|
|
|
Shake Milton misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Kevin Knox II defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Knox II makes two point driving layup (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|
24-27
|
0:27
|
|
|
Mike Scott misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Dwight Howard offensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Dwight Howard misses two point layup
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Dwight Howard offensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Dwight Howard misses two point layup
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
76ers offensive rebound
|
|
0:17
|
|
+3
|
Furkan Korkmaz makes three point jump shot
|
27-27
|
0:00
|
|
|
RJ Barrett misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Knicks offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|