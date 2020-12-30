|
12:00
Naz Reid vs. Serge Ibaka (Luke Kennard gains possession)
11:42
Serge Ibaka misses two point jump shot
11:39
Naz Reid defensive rebound
11:33
Serge Ibaka shooting foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)
11:33
+1
Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-0
11:33
+1
Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-0
11:20
Luke Kennard turnover (bad pass) (D'Angelo Russell steals)
11:16
+2
Naz Reid makes two point dunk (D'Angelo Russell assists)
4-0
11:00
+2
Luke Kennard makes two point floating jump shot
4-2
10:42
+2
D'Angelo Russell makes two point step back jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists)
6-2
10:31
Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
10:28
Jarrett Culver defensive rebound
10:24
Jarrett Culver misses two point floating jump shot
10:23
Clippers defensive rebound
10:21
Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Jarrett Culver steals)
10:09
Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot
10:04
Paul George defensive rebound
10:01
Ricky Rubio personal foul (Paul George draws the foul)
9:56
Paul George offensive foul (Naz Reid draws the foul)
9:56
Paul George turnover (offensive foul)
9:48
Luke Kennard shooting foul (Ricky Rubio draws the foul)
9:48
+1
Ricky Rubio makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-2
9:48
+1
Ricky Rubio makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-2
9:31
Paul George misses two point jump shot
9:25
Malik Beasley defensive rebound
9:20
Jarrett Culver misses two point driving layup
9:18
Naz Reid offensive rebound
9:13
D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
9:10
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
9:03
+2
Nicolas Batum makes two point layup (Paul George assists)
8-4
8:50
+3
Ricky Rubio makes three point jump shot (D'Angelo Russell assists)
11-4
8:30
+3
Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Serge Ibaka assists)
11-7
8:08
+3
Ricky Rubio makes three point jump shot (D'Angelo Russell assists)
14-7
8:02
Luke Kennard misses two point step back jump shot
8:00
Clippers offensive rebound
7:53
Paul George misses three point step back jump shot
7:53
Timberwolves defensive rebound
7:38
+2
Naz Reid makes two point driving layup (Ricky Rubio assists)
16-7
7:38
Clippers 60 second timeout
7:23
Naz Reid shooting foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)
7:23
+1
Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-8
7:23
+1
Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-9
7:01
+2
D'Angelo Russell makes two point jump shot
18-9
6:42
+3
Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
18-12
6:27
Nicolas Batum personal foul (D'Angelo Russell draws the foul)
6:24
Paul George blocks Jarrett Culver's two point layup
6:22
Luke Kennard defensive rebound
6:19
Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
6:10
Jarrett Culver defensive rebound
6:08
+2
Malik Beasley makes two point floating jump shot (D'Angelo Russell assists)
20-12
5:55
+2
Serge Ibaka makes two point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists)
20-14
5:36
D'Angelo Russell misses two point fadeaway jump shot
5:33
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
5:23
Nicolas Batum misses two point layup
5:20
Jarrett Culver defensive rebound
5:14
Patrick Beverley personal foul (Ricky Rubio draws the foul)
5:07
Ricky Rubio turnover (traveling)
4:57
+2
Paul George makes two point driving layup (Serge Ibaka assists)
20-16
4:57
Clippers delay of game violation
4:57
Timberwolves 60 second timeout
4:44
+2
Naz Reid makes two point dunk (Jordan McLaughlin assists)
22-16
4:32
D'Angelo Russell personal foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
4:24
Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
4:22
Patrick Beverley offensive rebound
4:18
Jordan McLaughlin shooting foul (Lou Williams draws the foul)
4:18
+1
Lou Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-17
4:18
+1
Lou Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-18
3:54
+3
Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jordan McLaughlin assists)
25-18
3:34
Paul George misses two point jump shot
3:30
Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
3:30
+2
Ivica Zubac makes two point putback layup
25-20
3:19
Jarrett Culver misses three point jump shot
3:16
Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
3:10
+3
Paul George makes three point jump shot
25-23
2:54
D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
2:52
Paul George defensive rebound
2:49
Anthony Edwards shooting foul (Lou Williams draws the foul)
2:49
+1
Lou Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 3
25-24
2:49
+1
Lou Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 3
25-25
2:49
Lou Williams misses regular free throw 3 of 3
2:46
Ed Davis defensive rebound
2:33
Ivica Zubac blocks Jarrett Culver's two point driving layup
2:32
Jarrett Culver offensive rebound
2:32
Jarrett Culver turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
2:18
Paul George misses two point driving layup
2:15
Ed Davis defensive rebound
2:04
Ed Davis misses two point turnaround hook shot
2:02
Paul George defensive rebound
1:55
+2
Lou Williams makes two point layup (Paul George assists)
25-27
1:36
+3
Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot (Jordan McLaughlin assists)
28-27
1:23
Paul George misses three point jump shot
1:22
Clippers offensive rebound
1:20
+3
Lou Williams makes three point jump shot (Reggie Jackson assists)
28-30
0:59
Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot
0:58
Ed Davis offensive rebound
0:55
Malik Beasley turnover (lost ball) (Reggie Jackson steals)
0:37
Luke Kennard turnover (bad pass) (Jake Layman steals)
0:33
Reggie Jackson shooting foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)
0:33
Malik Beasley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:33
Timberwolves offensive rebound
0:33
+1
Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-30
0:16
+3
Luke Kennard makes three point jump shot (Lou Williams assists)
29-33
0:00
Ivica Zubac blocks Jordan McLaughlin's two point driving layup
0:00
Timberwolves offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
