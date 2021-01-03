|
11:41
Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
11:36
Joe Ingles defensive rebound
11:29
Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
11:26
Devin Vassell defensive rebound
11:19
Devin Vassell misses two point floating jump shot
11:17
Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
11:11
+2
|
Jordan Clarkson makes two point finger roll layup
|
35-23
|
10:52
Keldon Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:51
Jazz defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
Bojan Bogdanovic misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:25
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
+2
|
Patty Mills makes two point jump shot (Rudy Gay assists)
|
35-25
|
10:11
+3
|
Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Bojan Bogdanovic assists)
|
38-25
|
9:51
+2
|
Rudy Gay makes two point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|
38-27
|
9:38
Mike Conley turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:38
Rudy Gobert personal foul (Loose ball) (Patty Mills draws the foul)
|
|
9:17
Dejounte Murray misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
9:14
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|
|
9:06
+2
|
Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point finger roll layup (Jordan Clarkson assists)
|
40-27
|
8:53
Keldon Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Clarkson steals)
|
|
8:48
+2
|
Jordan Clarkson makes two point reverse layup
|
42-27
|
8:48
Spurs 60 second timeout
|
|
8:34
Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
+2
|
Mike Conley makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
44-27
|
8:06
+2
|
Keldon Johnson makes two point finger roll layup
|
44-29
|
7:57
+3
|
Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists)
|
47-29
|
7:40
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point driving layup
|
|
7:38
Georges Niang defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
+3
|
Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Jordan Clarkson assists)
|
50-29
|
7:14
Keldon Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
7:12
Keldon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
7:10
+3
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (Keldon Johnson assists)
|
50-32
|
6:54
Mike Conley misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:51
Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|
|
6:45
+2
|
Keldon Johnson makes two point finger roll layup (Dejounte Murray assists)
|
50-34
|
6:31
Jakob Poeltl shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|
|
6:31
Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:31
Jazz offensive rebound
|
|
6:31
Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:28
Keldon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
Jakob Poeltl makes two point hook shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|
50-36
|
5:59
Donovan Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Keldon Johnson steals)
|
|
5:57
+2
|
Keldon Johnson makes two point dunk
|
50-38
|
5:57
Jazz 60 second timeout
|
|
5:45
Bojan Bogdanovic misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:43
DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
+2
|
Jakob Poeltl makes two point layup (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|
50-40
|
5:27
Donovan Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (DeMar DeRozan steals)
|
|
5:24
Royce O'Neale shooting foul (Lonnie Walker IV draws the foul)
|
|
5:24
+1
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
50-41
|
5:24
+1
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
50-42
|
5:15
+3
|
Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|
53-42
|
5:03
Donovan Mitchell shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
|
|
5:03
Dejounte Murray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:03
Spurs offensive rebound
|
|
5:03
Dejounte Murray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:59
Derrick Favors defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:47
Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
+2
|
Jakob Poeltl makes two point layup (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|
53-44
|
4:34
Bojan Bogdanovic shooting foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
|
|
4:34
+1
|
Jakob Poeltl makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
53-45
|
4:21
+3
|
Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot
|
56-45
|
4:08
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot
|
56-47
|
3:55
Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:52
Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:39
Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
Jordan Clarkson misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
3:33
Donovan Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
3:31
+2
|
Donovan Mitchell makes two point floating jump shot
|
58-47
|
3:31
Lonnie Walker IV shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
3:31
+1
|
Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
59-47
|
3:18
DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:16
Royce O'Neale defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
Donovan Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (DeMar DeRozan steals)
|
|
2:48
Rudy Gay misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:47
Rudy Gay offensive rebound
|
|
2:44
Rudy Gay misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:42
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
Rudy Gay blocks Mike Conley's two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:32
Joe Ingles offensive rebound
|
|
2:24
Donovan Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:23
Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
|
|
2:23
DeMar DeRozan shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|
|
2:23
+1
|
Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
60-47
|
2:23
+1
|
Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
61-47
|
1:59
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan makes two point finger roll layup
|
61-49
|
1:48
+2
|
Joe Ingles makes two point finger roll layup
|
63-49
|
1:25
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot
|
63-51
|
1:08
DeMar DeRozan personal foul (Joe Ingles draws the foul)
|
|
1:07
Mike Conley turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
0:56
Rudy Gobert blocks Patty Mills's two point driving layup
|
|
0:49
Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:46
Royce O'Neale offensive rebound
|
|
0:43
Patty Mills blocks Rudy Gobert's two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:43
Jazz offensive rebound
|
|
0:36
Rudy Gay personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|
|
0:36
Rudy Gay personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|
|
0:36
Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:36
Jazz offensive rebound
|
|
0:36
+1
|
Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
64-51
|
0:30
DeMar DeRozan misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:28
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|
|
0:26
Rudy Gay shooting foul (Royce O'Neale draws the foul)
|
|
0:26
Royce O'Neale misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:26
Jazz offensive rebound
|
|
0:26
+1
|
Royce O'Neale makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
65-51
|
0:07
DeMar DeRozan misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
0:03
Royce O'Neale defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
Jazz offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
End of period
|