|
12:00
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge vs. Ed Davis (Trey Lyles gains possession)
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Keldon Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Ed Davis steals)
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Ed Davis makes two point dunk (Jarrett Culver assists)
|
0-2
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
10:53
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
+3
|
D'Angelo Russell makes three point jump shot
|
2-5
|
10:11
|
|
|
Keldon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
+3
|
D'Angelo Russell makes three point jump shot
|
2-8
|
10:01
|
|
|
Spurs 60 second timeout
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes two point driving layup (Dejounte Murray assists)
|
4-8
|
9:51
|
|
|
Ed Davis shooting foul (Lonnie Walker IV draws the foul)
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Timberwolves defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Keldon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver blocks Keldon Johnson's two point driving layup
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver defensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Ed Davis offensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Ed Davis makes two point putback layup
|
4-10
|
8:28
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez shooting foul (Lonnie Walker IV draws the foul)
|
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-10
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-10
|
8:08
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes two point driving layup (Dejounte Murray assists)
|
8-10
|
8:00
|
|
|
Ed Davis shooting foul (Lonnie Walker IV draws the foul)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Naz Reid defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
+3
|
Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|
8-13
|
7:34
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Malik Beasley makes two point layup (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|
8-15
|
7:09
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Trey Lyles offensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Trey Lyles makes two point putback dunk
|
10-15
|
6:55
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Spurs defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
6:30
|
|
+2
|
D'Angelo Russell makes two point driving layup
|
10-17
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes two point floating jump shot
|
12-17
|
5:57
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Dejounte Murray makes two point driving layup
|
14-17
|
5:35
|
|
+3
|
Naz Reid makes three point jump shot (Jarrett Culver assists)
|
14-20
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|
16-20
|
4:57
|
|
|
Naz Reid misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes two point driving layup
|
18-20
|
4:49
|
|
|
Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Devin Vassell misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Naz Reid defensive rebound
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Patty Mills turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Rubio steals)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
+2
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes two point driving layup (Trey Lyles assists)
|
20-20
|
3:29
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Timberwolves defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Patty Mills defensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Timberwolves defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Naz Reid turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Josh Okogie blocks Keldon Johnson's two point layup
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Jarred Vanderbilt defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Rudy Gay shooting foul (Jarred Vanderbilt draws the foul)
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Jarred Vanderbilt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Jarred Vanderbilt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-21
|
2:07
|
|
|
Patty Mills misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Jarred Vanderbilt defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Jarred Vanderbilt turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Josh Okogie defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl shooting foul (Naz Reid draws the foul)
|
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
Naz Reid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-22
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
Naz Reid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-23
|
1:30
|
|
|
Naz Reid blocks Jakob Poeltl's two point hook shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Naz Reid defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Jarred Vanderbilt misses two point alley-oop layup
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Naz Reid offensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Naz Reid misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
+2
|
Rudy Gay makes two point driving layup
|
22-23
|
0:45
|
|
|
Josh Okogie turnover (bad pass) (Devin Vassell steals)
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Josh Okogie personal foul (Patty Mills draws the foul)
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Patty Mills turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Rubio steals)
|
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Rubio makes two point jump shot
|
22-25
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|