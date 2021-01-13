|
11:39
JaMychal Green misses two point turnaround hook shot
11:36
JaMychal Green offensive rebound
11:35
+2
JaMychal Green makes two point putback layup
24-39
11:18
+2
Andrew Wiggins makes two point turnaround hook shot (Damion Lee assists)
26-39
11:03
+2
PJ Dozier makes two point driving layup (Monte Morris assists)
26-41
10:49
Brad Wanamaker offensive foul (Charge) (Facundo Campazzo draws the foul)
10:49
Brad Wanamaker turnover (offensive foul)
10:25
Facundo Campazzo turnover (traveling)
10:10
Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
10:06
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
9:52
+2
PJ Dozier makes two point finger roll layup (Monte Morris assists)
26-43
9:43
Isaiah Hartenstein blocks Eric Paschall's two point driving layup
9:39
Eric Paschall offensive rebound
9:38
+2
Eric Paschall makes two point putback dunk
28-43
9:28
Damion Lee shooting foul (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
9:28
Isaiah Hartenstein misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:28
Nuggets offensive rebound
9:28
+1
Isaiah Hartenstein makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-44
9:12
+3
Eric Paschall makes three point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists)
31-44
8:56
+2
PJ Dozier makes two point finger roll layup
31-46
8:44
Eric Paschall misses two point jump shot
8:42
Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound
8:34
JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot
8:29
Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound
8:28
+3
Mychal Mulder makes three point jump shot (Brad Wanamaker assists)
34-46
8:07
Facundo Campazzo misses three point jump shot
8:04
Damion Lee defensive rebound
7:59
Facundo Campazzo personal foul (Andrew Wiggins draws the foul)
7:56
Facundo Campazzo kicked ball violation
7:49
Damion Lee misses two point floating jump shot
7:48
Damion Lee offensive rebound
7:48
+2
Damion Lee makes two point putback layup
36-46
7:48
Paul Millsap shooting foul (Damion Lee draws the foul)
7:48
Nuggets 60 second timeout
7:48
Damion Lee misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:46
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
7:38
Facundo Campazzo misses three point jump shot
7:35
Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound
7:30
Andrew Wiggins misses two point driving layup
7:27
Nuggets defensive rebound
7:21
+3
Monte Morris makes three point jump shot (Facundo Campazzo assists)
36-49
7:06
Eric Paschall misses two point jump shot
7:02
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
6:56
Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (Damion Lee steals)
6:41
+2
Andrew Wiggins makes two point layup (Brad Wanamaker assists)
38-49
6:19
Monte Morris misses three point jump shot
6:16
Mychal Mulder defensive rebound
6:12
+2
Brad Wanamaker makes two point finger roll layup (Mychal Mulder assists)
40-49
6:12
PJ Dozier shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)
6:12
+1
Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
41-49
5:52
Nikola Jokic misses two point turnaround hook shot
5:50
Eric Paschall defensive rebound
5:42
+2
James Wiseman makes two point jump shot (Brad Wanamaker assists)
43-49
5:29
Paul Millsap turnover (lost ball) (Damion Lee steals)
5:21
Monte Morris blocks James Wiseman's two point layup
5:18
Jamal Murray defensive rebound
5:18
Brad Wanamaker personal foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
5:06
+2
Nikola Jokic makes two point reverse dunk (Paul Millsap assists)
43-51
5:06
James Wiseman shooting foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
5:06
+1
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
43-52
4:45
Nikola Jokic shooting foul (Eric Paschall draws the foul)
4:45
+1
Eric Paschall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
44-52
4:45
Eric Paschall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:43
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
4:31
+3
Will Barton makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
44-55
4:18
+3
Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot
47-55
4:19
Jamal Murray shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
4:19
Nuggets 60 second timeout
4:19
+1
Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
48-55
4:11
Monte Morris offensive foul (James Wiseman draws the foul)
4:11
Monte Morris turnover (offensive foul)
4:00
Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
3:56
Will Barton defensive rebound
3:52
Will Barton misses three point jump shot
3:49
James Wiseman defensive rebound
3:32
Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Jokic steals)
3:28
Jamal Murray misses three point jump shot
3:23
Paul Millsap offensive rebound
3:17
+2
Jamal Murray makes two point floating jump shot (Will Barton assists)
48-57
3:05
Nikola Jokic shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
3:05
+1
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
49-57
3:05
+1
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
50-57
2:56
Jamal Murray misses two point jump shot
2:52
Stephen Curry defensive rebound
2:47
Draymond Green turnover (bad pass) (Paul Millsap steals)
2:45
Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
2:45
+1
Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
50-58
2:45
Warriors 60 second timeout
2:45
+1
Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
50-59
2:37
Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
2:37
Kelly Oubre Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
2:19
Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)
2:15
+2
Andrew Wiggins makes two point finger roll layup (Stephen Curry assists)
52-59
1:57
+3
Will Barton makes three point jump shot (Paul Millsap assists)
52-62
1:40
Draymond Green misses two point jump shot
1:38
Jamal Murray defensive rebound
1:31
James Wiseman blocks JaMychal Green's two point layup
1:28
JaMychal Green offensive rebound
1:22
Draymond Green personal foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)
1:22
+1
Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 2
52-63
1:22
+1
Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 2 of 2
52-64
1:14
Stephen Curry misses two point jump shot
1:09
Will Barton defensive rebound
1:03
Monte Morris misses two point reverse layup
0:59
Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
0:57
Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
0:55
Will Barton defensive rebound
0:45
Will Barton misses three point jump shot
0:44
Paul Millsap offensive rebound
0:36
Stephen Curry personal foul (Will Barton draws the foul)
0:36
+1
Will Barton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
52-65
0:36
Will Barton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:34
Draymond Green defensive rebound
0:29
Andrew Wiggins misses two point layup
0:27
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
0:05
Will Barton misses two point reverse layup
0:03
Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound
0:01
+2
Stephen Curry makes two point finger roll layup (Andrew Wiggins assists)
54-65
0:00
Monte Morris misses three point jump shot
0:00
Nuggets offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
