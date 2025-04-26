With four games on tap in the NBA playoffs for Saturday, fans interested in betting on the games could take advantage of a BetMGM promo code that can give users up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Let's see how users can obtain the $1,500 in bonus bets as well as take a look at this upcoming monster NBA slate.

How to claim BetMGM promo code

If you're a first-time BetMGM user, you can follow these steps for the sign-up promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which leads to BetMGM Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account and make sure you enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when registering Deposit at least $10 into your account Place your first bet for any amount, but know that BetMGM covers a first bet of up to $1,500

You can make your first bet at any odds. If your first bet loses, you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, as BetMGM will match that first loss with the same amount in bonus bets.

If a user loses a first bet of $50 or lower, BetMGM will send over one bonus bet token that's an equal amount to that first wager. If the first bet is over $50 and loses, users will instead receive five bonus bet tokens that are all the same amount and worth a fifth (20%) of the original first bet. For instance, if you bet $1,000 and that wager loses, you'd get five $200 bonus bet tokens.

Bonus bet tokens expire seven days after being issued. If you wager with bonus bet tokens and win, you only get the winnings back and not the stake funded by bonus bets.

Users must be 21 years or older and reside in a state in which BetMGM operates.

BetMGM promo comparison

Let's check out how BetMGM's promo offer stacks up to other top sportsbooks:

Brand Promo CBS promo code BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel

Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The only other sportsbook offering first-bet insurance like BetMGM is Fanatics. Fanatics' offer, however, stretches out over 10 days compared to just one bet for BetMGM. With Fanatics, you can get a first bet matched up to $100 in bonus bets for each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook. So if your first bet of $100 loses in each of your first 10 days with Fanatics, you'd receive a grand total of $1,000 in bonus bets.

Three sportsbooks are offering a "bet and get" promotion. FanDuel is giving out the most in bonus bets at $250 of the three. But you have to win your first bet of at least $5 at FanDuel to receive the reward, which is not the case at DraftKings ($200 in bonus bets) or bet365 ($150 in bonus bets). Meanwhile, Caesars is giving new users the chance to potentially double their winnings on 10 bets with 10 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1.

NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 26

We have a pair of Game 3s and two other Game 4s, and one team is even looking to become the first to advance to the next round. That would be the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won Game 3 over the Memphis Grizzlies in dramatic fashion after a 29-point comeback. For Game 4, the Thunder are massive 14.5-point road favorites over the Grizzlies at BetMGM, with that contest taking place at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The early game on Saturday is Game 3 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat at 1 p.m ET. The Cavaliers took the first two matchups in Cleveland and are 6.5-point road favorites in Miami for Game 3. The other Game 3 on Saturday is the only series that is still tied, with the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors battling in the Bay Area at 8:30 p.m. ET. Golden State is a slight 2.5-point home favorite with Jimmy Butler's status in jeopardy after he suffered a pelvic contusion in Game 2.

The Los Angeles Clippers will be looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. ET. After losing Game 1 in Denver, the Clippers have ripped off two straight wins, including a 34-point triumph in Game 3 on Thursday. Los Angeles is 5.5-point chalk at home for Game 4.

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor, from beginners to professionals, needs to understand and practice responsible gaming. BetMGM helps out by offering tools for bettors to use, such as time and loss limits.

