2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Game 5s are here, so start figuring out future matchups now
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The NBA Playoffs keep marching on. Monday night saw the Rockets and Jazz extend their series leads to 3-1, and now for Tuesday night we'll have a trio of Game 5s. The Celtics and Bucks will break their tie, while the Sixers and Warriors will each have a chance to clinch a trip to the second round. Who will be able to get it done?
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
-
