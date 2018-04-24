2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Game 5s are here, so start figuring out future matchups now

The NBA Playoffs keep marching on. Monday night saw the Rockets and Jazz extend their series leads to 3-1, and now for Tuesday night we'll have a trio of Game 5s. The Celtics and Bucks will break their tie, while the Sixers and Warriors will each have a chance to clinch a trip to the second round. Who will be able to get it done? 

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

nba-bracket-1.jpg

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves

4. Thunder vs. 5. Jazz

6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0

2. Warriors vs. 7. Spurs

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors vs. 8. Wizards

4. Cavaliers vs. 5. Pacers

3. 76ers vs. 6. Heat

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks 

