2019 NBA Finals: Raptors shouldn't be criticized for using box-and-one defense vs. Warriors
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell break down the 'gimmicky' strategy and whether it can work moving forward
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had no shame in admitting his team embraced a "box-and-one" defense late in Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals, but was Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry right to call his opponent's strategy "janky?"
Kind of.
Former NBA veteran Raja Bell admitted on Wednesday's edition of "Kanell & Bell" that the defense, which essentially demands four defenders to play zone and one guy to follow the opponent's best player, is uncommon and even a little gimmicky. But he refused to criticize Nurse's deployment of the box-and-one vs. Golden State, especially considering the Warriors' depleted lineup. He even thinks the Raptors could find success using it in Game 3.
"NBA players are really snobbish in terms of what they can do defensively," Bell said, alluding to Curry and Draymond Green's downplaying of the Raptors' efforts. "I think that anything that you're allowed to do strategically that's legal, you should be allowed to do. So I have no problem with the box ... I think that you have to have personnel to shred the box-and-one."
Bell's co-host, Danny Kanell, noted that Golden State could capitalize on the vulnerabilities of the strategy -- like open shots on the outside. But Bell insisted that a Warriors lineup without Klay Thompson and/or Kevin Durant isn't necessarily capable of doing that as regularly as it needs to.
"All you're really trying to do is make sure that Steph isn't getting the shots," he said of Toronto's mission. "You want the others to shoot the shots."
