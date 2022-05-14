nba-draft-g.jpg
Getty Images

The NBA playoffs may be ongoing, but only a few teams remain in the field. The overwhelming majority of the league has turned its attention to the offseason, and the next major event on the league's schedule is the NBA Draft Lottery. On Tuesday, the league's 14 non-playoff teams will gather to determine who picks first in the draft on June 23. Ping pong balls will award the top four selections overall, and the next 10 choices after that will be handed out based on record among the non-playoff teams.

The 16 teams in the playoff field will choose after that in order of regular-season record. The second round is far simpler: All 30 teams are simply arranged by regular-season record. With tiebreakers determined and the lottery coming up, here is where the NBA Draft's order stands right now. All picks after No. 15 after final, whereas picks 1-14 will be solidified on Tuesday. 

2022 NBA Draft First Round

1.

Houston Rockets*

2.

Orlando Magic*

3.

Detroit Pistons*

4.

Oklahoma City Thunder*

5.

Indiana Pacers*

6.

Portland Trail Blazers*

7.

Sacramento Kings*

8.

New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)*

9.

San Antonio Spurs*

10.

Washington Wizards*

11.

New York Knicks*

12.

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)*

13.

Charlotte Hornets*

14.

Cleveland Cavaliers*

15.

Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans)

16.

Atlanta Hawks

17.

Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets)

18.

Chicago Bulls

19.

Minnesota Timberwolves

20.

San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)

21.

Denver Nuggets

22.

Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz)

23.

Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers; Nets can defer to 2023)

24.

Milwaukee Bucks

25.

San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics)

26.

Dallas Mavericks

27.

Miami Heat

28.

Golden State Warriors

29.

Memphis Grizzlies

30.

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix Suns)

*Still to be determined via lottery

2022 NBA Draft Second Round

31.

Indiana Pacers (via Houston Rockets)

32.

Orlando Magic

33.

Toronto Raptors (via Detroit Pistons)

34.

Oklahoma City Thunder

35.

Orlando Magic (via Indiana Pacers)

36.

Portland Trail Blazers

37.

Sacramento Kings

38.

San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers)

39.

Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio Spurs)

40.

Minnesota Timberwolves (via Washington Wizards)

41.

Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans)

42.

New York Knicks

43.

Los Angeles Clippers

44.

Atlanta Hawks

45.

Charlotte Hornets

46.

Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn Nets)

47.

Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

48.

Sacramento Kings (via Chicago Bulls)

49.

Minnesota Timberwolves

50.

Golden State Warriors (via Toronto Raptors)

51.

Minnesota Timberwolves (via Denver Nuggets)

52.

New Orleans Pelicans (via Utah Jazz)

53.

Boston Celtics

54.

Washington Wizards (via Dallas Mavericks)

55.

Golden State Warriors)

56.

Cleveland Cavaliers (via Miami Heat)

57.

Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis Grizzlies)

58.

Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix Suns)

59.

Forfeited by Chicago Bulls for violating NBA's tampering policy

60.

Forfeited by Miami Heat for violating NBA's tampering policy