The NBA playoffs may be ongoing, but only a few teams remain in the field. The overwhelming majority of the league has turned its attention to the offseason, and the next major event on the league's schedule is the NBA Draft Lottery. On Tuesday, the league's 14 non-playoff teams will gather to determine who picks first in the draft on June 23. Ping pong balls will award the top four selections overall, and the next 10 choices after that will be handed out based on record among the non-playoff teams.

The 16 teams in the playoff field will choose after that in order of regular-season record. The second round is far simpler: All 30 teams are simply arranged by regular-season record. With tiebreakers determined and the lottery coming up, here is where the NBA Draft's order stands right now. All picks after No. 15 after final, whereas picks 1-14 will be solidified on Tuesday.

2022 NBA Draft First Round

*Still to be determined via lottery

2022 NBA Draft Second Round