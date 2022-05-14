The NBA playoffs may be ongoing, but only a few teams remain in the field. The overwhelming majority of the league has turned its attention to the offseason, and the next major event on the league's schedule is the NBA Draft Lottery. On Tuesday, the league's 14 non-playoff teams will gather to determine who picks first in the draft on June 23. Ping pong balls will award the top four selections overall, and the next 10 choices after that will be handed out based on record among the non-playoff teams.
The 16 teams in the playoff field will choose after that in order of regular-season record. The second round is far simpler: All 30 teams are simply arranged by regular-season record. With tiebreakers determined and the lottery coming up, here is where the NBA Draft's order stands right now. All picks after No. 15 after final, whereas picks 1-14 will be solidified on Tuesday.
2022 NBA Draft First Round
1.
2.
Orlando Magic*
3.
Detroit Pistons*
4.
Oklahoma City Thunder*
5.
Indiana Pacers*
6.
Portland Trail Blazers*
7.
Sacramento Kings*
8.
9.
San Antonio Spurs*
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
Cleveland Cavaliers*
15.
Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans)
16.
17.
Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets)
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz)
23.
Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers; Nets can defer to 2023)
24.
25.
San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics)
26.
27.
28.
29.
Memphis Grizzlies
30.
Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix Suns)
*Still to be determined via lottery
2022 NBA Draft Second Round
31.
Indiana Pacers (via Houston Rockets)
32.
33.
Toronto Raptors (via Detroit Pistons)
34.
Oklahoma City Thunder
35.
Orlando Magic (via Indiana Pacers)
36.
37.
Sacramento Kings
38.
San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers)
39.
Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio Spurs)
40.
Minnesota Timberwolves (via Washington Wizards)
41.
Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans)
42.
New York Knicks
43.
Los Angeles Clippers
44.
Atlanta Hawks
45.
Charlotte Hornets
46.
Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn Nets)
47.
Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
48.
Sacramento Kings (via Chicago Bulls)
49.
Minnesota Timberwolves
50.
Golden State Warriors (via Toronto Raptors)
51.
Minnesota Timberwolves (via Denver Nuggets)
52.
New Orleans Pelicans (via Utah Jazz)
53.
Boston Celtics
54.
Washington Wizards (via Dallas Mavericks)
55.
Golden State Warriors)
56.
Cleveland Cavaliers (via Miami Heat)
57.
Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis Grizzlies)
58.
Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix Suns)
59.
Forfeited by Chicago Bulls for violating NBA's tampering policy
60.
Forfeited by Miami Heat for violating NBA's tampering policy