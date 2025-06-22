After weeks of anticipation, rumors and mock drafts, the 2025 NBA Draft will finally take go down this week in Brooklyn. This will mark the second year that one of the premier events on the basketball calendar will be stretched to two days, as the first round will take place on Wednesday, and the second round will happen on Thursday.

There are no guarantees or certainties in life and basketball. However, you can pencil in Duke star forward Cooper Flagg going No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks and Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper going right after. Flagg is currently -100000 on FanDuel Sportsbook to be selected No. 1, while Harper (-9000) remains a heavy favorite to go to the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 2 pick.

The drama on draft night should begin right after those picks when the Philadelphia 76ers get on the clock. The 76ers hold the No. 3 pick in the draft. After Rutgers star Ace Bailey reportedly canceled his workout with the organization earlier this month, Baylor's VJ Edgecombe (-250) is the favorite to land in the "City of Brotherly Love."

Here is what the betting market tells us about where some of the top prospects in the draft might land. All odds are of as Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

1. Dallas Mavericks

The current favorite: Cooper Flagg, Duke (-100000) | Big Board ranking: 1

Analysis on the potential fit: It would be one of the biggest shockers in NBA Draft history if anyone other than Flagg is selected here. The Duke superstar put together one of the best one-and-done seasons in college basketball history and would've been a seamless fit on whatever team won the draft lottery. Dallas should be optimistic about its future -- even after trading Luka Dončić four months ago to the Los Angeles Lakers -- because Flagg is the real deal. Mavs general manager Nico Harrison has preached that defense wins championships. Flagg fits the bill as the best two-way player in the class.

Player Odds Cooper Flagg -100000 Dylan Harper +15000 Ace Bailey +16000 VJ Edgecombe 25000

2. San Antonio Spurs

The current favorite: Dylan Harper, Rutgers (-9000) | Big Board ranking: 2

Analysis on the potential fit: Harper is the no-brainer No. 2 pick, but the fit with the Spurs next to De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt will be a work in progress. Harper's greatest strength is getting downhill and finishing at the rim, while Fox uses his elite speed to create in transition. Fox is also one of the best mid-range shooters in the association. In all likelihood, Harper will be a member of the Spurs, barring the franchise using this pick to trade for a big name. If Harper goes to the Spurs, it wouldn't be surprising if he came off the bench during his rookie season. Harper is the clear-cut No. 2 prospect in the draft. San Antonio shouldn't overthink it. Draft the best player available and figure out the fit later.

Player Odds Dylan Harper -9000 Ace Bailey +2500 VJ Edgecombe +2500 Cooper Flagg +20000 Khaman Maluach +20000

3. Philadelphia 76ers

The current favorite: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor (-250) | Big Board ranking: 5

Analysis on the potential fit: Edgecombe's skill set as an off-ball guard who can play high-level defense and knock down open 3-pointers makes him a fit for almost any team. Edgecombe has two-way upside and is one of the most athletic players in this class. The 76ers' backcourt duties will be going to Maxey and Jared McCain -- one of the best rookies from the 2024 class before he missed the remainder of the season due to injury. Still, Edgecombe would fill a need as someone who could play off-ball next to those two players in stretches. Edgecombe going to Philadelphia would be a great fit for all parties.

Player Odds VJ Edgecombe -250 Ace Bailey +410 Tre Johnson +750 Kon Knueppel +1200 Dylan Harper +3000 Khaman Maluach +3000

4. Charlotte Hornets

The current favorite: Kon Knueppel, Duke (+200) | Big Board ranking: 6

Analysis on the potential fit: Knueppel to Charlotte has picked up some steam in recent weeks. Edgecombe to Charlotte was one of my favorite fits in this draft class, but if he's off the board, the Duke star makes a ton of sense. Knueppel is one of the best shooters in this class. If Flagg played at any other school other than Duke, Knueppel would've been the clear No. 1 option. Charlotte took a big swing last year on Tidjane Salaün. He looked extremely raw during his rookie year. If Knueppel is the pick at No. 4, he would have a much higher chance of contributing immediately than Salaün did last year.

Player Odds Kon Knueppel +200 Ace Bailey +300 VJ Edgecombe +320 Tre Johnson +430 Khaman Maluach +850 Jeremiah Fears +2600

5. Utah Jazz

The current favorite: Tre Johnson, Texas (+230) | Big Board ranking: 3

Analysis on the potential fit: The Jazz need talent. Johnson is one of the best pure scorers in the draft and is the best prospect out of Texas since Kevin Durant. Utah should target the best player available at No. 5. Depending on how the first four picks shake out, one of Bailey, Johnson, Edgecombe, or even Duke big man Khaman Malauch will be available. Johnson would inject life into Utah's offense, which currently lacks a true No. 1 scoring option. Johnson to Utah would be an ideal situation for both parties.

Player Odds Tre Johnson +230 Ace Bailey +300 Kon Knueppel +350 Jeremiah Fears +350 VJ Edgecombe +1000 Khaman Maluach +1100

6. Washington Wizards

The current favorite: Ace Bailey, Rutgers (+260) | Big Board ranking: 4

Analysis on the potential fit: Bailey is the most polarizing player in the draft. He has the talent to be the second or third-best player in the class when it's all said and done, but the process in which he has gone about his pre-draft process is questionable. Bailey was considered one of the favorites to go No. 3 overall to Philadelphia. After reportedly canceling a pre-draft workout with the organization earlier this month, it seems more likely that the Rutgers star will land elsewhere. The Wizards has been identified as a potential destination because Bailey could emerge as a No. 1 option. If Bailey falls to 6, he would be the best player on the board. It's worth the risk for the Wizards.

Player Odds Ace Bailey +260 Jeremiah Fears +360 Tre Johnson +470 Kon Knueppel +550 Khaman Maluach +550 Noa Essengue +900

7. New Orleans Pelicans

The current favorite: Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma (+230) | Big Board ranking: 11

Analysis on the potential fit: New Orleans needs a point guard after Dejounte Murray suffered a season-ending injury in the middle of the 2024-25 campaign. Fears, considered one of the biggest boom or bust prospects in the class, would slot as a nice fit next to forwards Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy and Herb Jones. The Pelicans are in an interesting spot heading into the offseason because one of those three players could potentially get moved with a new front office in place. Another name that could make sense for the Pelicans here -- if Murphy, Williamson, or Jones is traded -- is South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles. He's undersized for the position but is one of the best defenders in the class.

Player Odds Jeremiah Fears +230 Khaman Maluach +340 Tre Johnson +600 Kon Knueppel +600 Ace Bailey +650 Derik Queen +1500

8. Brooklyn Nets

The current favorite: Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma/Ace Bailey, Rutgers (+470) | Big Board ranking: 11 (Fears), 4 (Bailey)

Analysis on the potential fit: Fears and Bailey are co-favorites to go to the Nets at No. 8. If Fears and/or Bailey are off the board, the Nets have plenty of options. Some of them are Malauch, Fears and potentially even Bailey if he slips. The Nets are one of the only teams in the association with real cap space heading into the summer, so the franchise has the flexibility to take on bad contracts in exchange for more picks. Speaking of picks, the Nets have four first-round picks this week to work with. Could Brooklyn trade up to land Bailey? Maybe. But it makes sense why Fears would be a fit here. The Nets need talent to kickstart a rebuild, and the Oklahoma star has the upside to be worth the risk.

Player Odds Jeremiah Fears +470 Ace Bailey +470 Khaman Maluach +500 Egor Demin +600 Noa Essengue +650 Kasparas Jakucionis +650

9. Toronto Raptors

The current favorite: Khaman Maluach, Duke (+270) | Big Board ranking: 8

Analysis on the potential fit: Maluach to Toronto has been a popular landing spot in mock drafts in the weeks leading to the main event and for good reason. Toronto could use a center of the future, and Maluach fits that bill perfectly. The only problem is teams in front of the Raptors could also be interested. Maluach is an opposing presence inside because of his long frame. He can also finish around the rim at a very high clip. Malauch's floor on draft night should be at No. 9 because it's hard to see Toronto passing on him if he is on the board.

Player Odds Khaman Maluach +270 Noa Essengue +500 Carter Bryant +500 Derik Queen +550 Kasparas Jakucionis +600 Jeremiah Fears +1500

10. Phoenix Suns

The current favorite: Kasparas Jakučionis, Illinois (+470) | Big Board ranking: 7

Analysis on the potential fit: The Suns have a log-jam of guards on their roster after trading Kevin Durant for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick and five second-round picks. Kasparas Jakučionis could represent the Suns selecting the best player available. However, the franchise needs a starting caliber center. If Malauch is somehow on the board, Phoenix shouldn't hesitate to make him the pick. More options for Phoenix could be Michigan big man Danny Wolf, Maryland big man Derik Queen, or Georgetown center Thomas Sorber. Around this draft range, teams should target the best player available, so it makes sense why Jakučionis is the betting favorite to go No. 10.