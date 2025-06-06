The 2025 NBA Finals got off to a rousing start with the Indiana Pacers' miraculous 111-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 on Thursday night. Tyrese Haliburton made a game-winning pull-up jumper with 0.3 seconds to complete a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback and steal home-court advantage from OKC.

Game 2 is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, and should be even more intense than the opener.

Neither of these cities has technically won a title. The Pacers have never won an NBA championship (though Indiana won three ABA titles in the 1970s), and the Thunder franchise won a championship as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, but the team has never won it all since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

The Thunder will host four of the seven games, since OKC won an NBA-best 68 games in the regular season and was the top seed in the West.

Below is the complete 2025 NBA Finals schedule. The Finals will run through at least June 13 and a potential Game 7 is slated for June 22.

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates (Pacers lead, 1-0)

Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Sunday, June 8 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 13 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8 p.m. ET, ABC

2025 NBA championship odds

