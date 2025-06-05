The 2025 NBA Finals have arrived. It's the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Indiana Pacers squaring off for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led OKC to the title round for the first time in 13 years, while Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers dispatched the Knicks to reach Indiana's first NBA Finals since 2000.

Neither of the cities has technically won a title. The Pacers have never won an NBA championship (though Indiana won three ABA titles in the 1970s), and the Thunder franchise won a championship as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, but the team has never won it all since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

The Thunder will have home-court advantage against Indiana, since OKC won an NBA-best 68 games in the regular season and was the top seed in the West.

Below is the complete 2025 NBA Finals schedule. The Finals will run through at least June 13 and a potential Game 7 is slated for June 22. Every NBA Finals game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 1: Thursday, June 5 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 2: Sunday, June 8 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 4: Friday, June 13 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

2025 NBA championship odds

