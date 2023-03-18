Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will be out indefinitely due to a sprained ankle, head coach Chris Finch said on Saturday. Edwards, who remains in a walking boot, was injured during the team's thrilling 139-131 double-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Late in the first quarter, Edwards drove to his right and was trapped by Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic, who hoped to force the ball out of his hands. Edwards made the right read and fired a cross-court pass to a wide-open Mike Conley, who knocked down a 3-pointer. Unfortunately, before the ball even went through the basket, you could hear Edwards yelling in pain over the broadcast.

Edwards jumped to make his pass and upon landing his right ankle turned violently. He pounded the ground with his hand in agony, and eventually had to be helped to the locker room because he was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Edwards was officially ruled out for the game in the third quarter. He will likely need to undergo imaging to determine the full extent of the injury and a timeline, but if the Wolves are already ruling him out indefinitely it doesn't sound like he'll be back in the near future.

If Edwards is to miss any time, that would be bad news for the Wolves, who have also been playing without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. In the meantime, Edwards has assumed full control of the team and made his first All-Star appearance last month in Salt Lake City. For the season, he's averaging 25 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists, while shooting 46% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point land.

After the loss to the Bulls, the Timberwolves are now back under .500 for the season at 35-36. That mark leaves them right in the middle of the crowded bottom half of the Western Conference standings; they are one game behind the No. 6 Dallas Mavericks and No. 7 Golden State Warriors, who both have 36-35 records, and one game ahead of the 11th place Utah Jazz.