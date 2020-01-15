Blazers vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from advanced computer model

The Houston Rockets will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 26-13 overall and 14-4 at home, while Portland is 17-24 overall and 8-14 on the road. The Blazers have lost eight of their last 11 games. The Rockets, meanwhile, have won four of their past six games. Houston is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Rockets vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under is set at 236.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Rockets received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 121-110 to Memphis. James Harden had 41 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds. Houston squandered an early 11-point lead in the defeat. Despite Houtston's setback on Tuesday, the Rockets will enter tonight's matchup with the second-ranked scoring offense in the NBA, averaging 119.0 points per game.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Portland sidestepped Charlotte for a 115-112 victory. It was another big night for Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and nine assists. Anthony Tolliver had a season-high 16 points, all in the fourth quarter.

However, the Trail Blazers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 132-108 punch to the gut against Houston the last time the two teams met in November.

