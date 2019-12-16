Blazers vs. Suns odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions from advanced computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 11-14 overall and 6-9 at home, while Portland is 10-16 overall and 5-10 on the road. This is the first of four meetings between the teams this season. Phoenix has lost two in a row and seven of its last 10. The latest Suns vs. Trail Blazers odds see this game as a pick 'em, while the over-under is set at 228. Before entering any Blazers vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Suns vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Phoenix fought the good fight in an overtime game against San Antonio on Saturday but the Suns lost to San Antonio 121-119. Phoenix took the defeat despite a quality game from Ricky Rubio, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 assists. The Suns led by two points with 31 seconds left but could not hold onto the lead.

Devin Booker missed the San Antonio game with a right forearm contusion. His availability for the Portland game is unknown. He will be a game-time decision. Deandre Ayton will be able to return from a suspension on Tuesday,

Meanwhile, the contest between Portland and Denver last week was not particularly close, with Portland falling 114-99. Hassan Whiteside put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on a career-high 33 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks. Carmelo Anthony had 20 points, and CJ McCollum had 15.

The Suns rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 24.5 on average. Less enviably, the Blazers are stumbling into the matchup with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.1 on average.

So who wins Blazers vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Blazers vs. Suns spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.