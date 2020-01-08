Bulls vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 8 predictions from proven computer simulation

The Chicago Bulls will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 12-25 overall and 6-12 at home, while Chicago is 13-24 overall and 6-11 on the road. The Bulls have lost four straight games and five of six. New Orleans had won five of six games before losing Monday. New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

New Orleans couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 128-126 to Utah. Brandon Ingram had 35 points and five assists in addition to eight boards. The Pelicans had a chance to tie it when Ingram drove to the rim in the final seconds, but his layup attempt was blocked.

Lonzo Ball had 21 for his fourth consecutive game with 20 or more points. He never had back-to-back 20-point games in his three-year career before.

Jrue Holiday sat out Monday with an elbow injury and he is a game-time decision for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chicago opened the new year with a 118-110 loss to Dallas on Monday. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of Lauri Markkanen, who had 26 points along with nine rebounds. His status for the game had been uncertain because of an ankle injury.

Wendell Carter Jr. left the court in a wheelchair after injuring his right ankle in the third quarter against the Mavericks. He won't be available against New Orleans.

