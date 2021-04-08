The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 20-31 overall and 9-17 at home, while the Cavaliers are 18-32 overall and 7-19 on the road. The Thunder have won the last five meetings between the teams.

Cleveland is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Cavs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Cavaliers spread: Thunder +3.5

Thunder vs. Cavaliers over-under: 218.5 points

Thunder vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -165, OKC +145



What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, 113-102. Aleksej Pokusevski played through a hip issue and shot 7-for-11 from downtown for a career-high 25 points with nine boards. His seven 3-pointers were a franchise record for a rookie. OKC has lost four consecutive games and seven of eight.

Moses Brown had 10 rebounds on Wednesday. The Thunder have only been able to make down 44.5 percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Luguentz Dort (concussion), Darius Bazley (shoulder), Mike Muscala (ankle) and Isaiah Roby (concussion) did not play on Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers routed the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, 125-101. It was their largest margin of victory in a road game since Nov. 2017. Darius Garland shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 37 points and seven assists. Cleveland ended a five-game losing streak with the win.

Collin Sexton has scored 20-plus points in 19 of his last 22 games. The Cavaliers are averaging the fewest points per game in the league, at a 103.1 clip. Jarrett Allen (concussion), Larry Nance Jr. (illness) and Dylan Windler (knee) are out for Thursday's game.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Cavaliers spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 93-59 roll.