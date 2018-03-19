Cavs' Kevin Love will make his return from broken hand on Monday vs. Bucks
Love has been sidelined since late January with a broken hand
Update: Love will indeed make his return on Monday night against the Bucks. The Cavaliers' interim head coach, Larry Drew, told media that Love will play, but be on a minutes restriction.
Original story: The mood surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers is somber, given the news that coach Tyronn Lue is stepping away from the team for health reasons. But at least there's a bit of a silver lining, as forward Kevin Love is officially listed as questionable, and reportedly said that he wants to return to the court for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Love has been sidelined since suffering a broken hand on Jan. 30 against the Pistons, and wasn't expected to return until Friday at the earliest. The Cavs have gone 12-9 in his absence and are fighting for playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland currently holds the No. 3 seed, but is just 3 1/2 games ahead of the eighth place Miami Heat.
The reinsertion of Love into the lineup would provide LeBron James with another All-Star, and perhaps help solidify a lineup that's been in flux since the roster was revamped just before the trade deadline.
-
Paul will pay Green's fine for shove
Green retaliated after Gorgui Dieng pushed Paul to the floor on Sunday
-
Clarkson reveals odd dinosaur theory
Clarkson is the latest Cavs guard to put forth a unique scientific theory
-
Latest LeBron anecdote is unbelievable
Sorry, but there's just no way this latest LeBron James anecdote is true
-
How to watch: Bucks vs. Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo squares off with LeBron James
-
How to watch Warriors vs. Spurs
Two injury plagued teams will meet in San Antonio
-
Butler wants return before season's end
Butler underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in late February