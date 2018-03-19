Cavs' Kevin Love will make his return from broken hand on Monday vs. Bucks

Update: Love will indeed make his return on Monday night against the Bucks. The Cavaliers' interim head coach, Larry Drew, told media that Love will play, but be on a minutes restriction.

Cavs F Kevin Love returns from his injury and will play tonight vs. Bucks. He is on a minutes restriction, per interim coach Larry Drew. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) March 19, 2018

Kevin Love arrives for his return to action for the @Cavs!



7pm/et @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/WnLJcXiUnb — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2018

Original story: The mood surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers is somber, given the news that coach Tyronn Lue is stepping away from the team for health reasons. But at least there's a bit of a silver lining, as forward Kevin Love is officially listed as questionable, and reportedly said that he wants to return to the court for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kevin Love suddenly being listed as “questionable” for tonight’s Cavs game got buried by the Ty Lue news, but it’s a real thing: Love tells @saltersl he wants to play, had scans on his hand this a.m., hopes to get cleared this afternoon. If it happens, would be a week early. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 19, 2018

Love has been sidelined since suffering a broken hand on Jan. 30 against the Pistons, and wasn't expected to return until Friday at the earliest. The Cavs have gone 12-9 in his absence and are fighting for playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland currently holds the No. 3 seed, but is just 3 1/2 games ahead of the eighth place Miami Heat.

The reinsertion of Love into the lineup would provide LeBron James with another All-Star, and perhaps help solidify a lineup that's been in flux since the roster was revamped just before the trade deadline.