The Boston Celtics (29-9) will try to remain unbeaten at home this season when they host the Houston Rockets (19-18) on Saturday night. Boston has lost two of its last three games, including a 135-102 loss at Milwaukee on Thursday. The Celtics still have the best record in the Eastern Conference though, sitting three games ahead of the Bucks for that distinction. Houston snapped its two-game losing streak with a 112-110 win at Detroit on Friday, moving into ninth place in the Western Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Garden. Boston is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Rockets odds, while the over/under is set at 228 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Celtics vs. Rockets spread: Celtics -15.5

Celtics vs. Rockets over/under: 228 points

Celtics vs. Rockets money line: Celtics -1380, Rockets +825

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston set a franchise record for consecutive home wins to open a season when it beat Minnesota in overtime on Wednesday, improving to 18-0 at TD Garden. The Celtics are the only team in the NBA with a perfect record at home. Power forward Jayson Tatum poured in 45 points against the Timberwolves, shooting 13 of 26 from the floor and 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

Small forward Jaylen Brown added 35 points and 11 rebounds, finishing 9 of 16 from the field. The Celtics came up short at Milwaukee on Thursday, but they will be in a good bounce-back position in front of their home crowd. They have won six of their last seven games against Western Conference opponents, and they have covered the spread in five of their last six games against Houston.

Why the Rockets can cover

Boston has been the league's best home team, but it has not been a profitable betting option in recent weeks. The Celtics have only covered the spread three times in their last nine games, and they are 2-10 against the spread in their last 12 games in January. They gave up a 25-0 run to Milwaukee in the first half on Thursday, getting blown out in a 135-102 final as 2-point underdogs.

Houston got back above the .500 mark this season with a 112-110 win at Detroit on Friday, as Fred VanVleet scored 17 points in the second half. Center Alperen Sengun led the team with 29 points and six rebounds, while shooting guard Jalen Green had 28 points. First-year head coach Ime Udoka is very familiar with Boston's roster after leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals during the 2021-22 season. See which team to pick here.

