The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers are 7-5 overall and 3-3 at home, while Brooklyn is 5-7 overall and 2-3 on the road. Both franchises began the year with title aspirations but the Clippers are dealing with a knee injury for Kawhi Leonard, while the Nets fired Steve Nash and are currently without Kyrie Irving (suspension).

However, both teams are starting to heat up with the Clippers winning five of their last six while the Nets have won three of four. For Saturday's action, Los Angeles is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 212.5.

Clippers vs. Nets spread: Clippers -1.5

Clippers vs. Nets over/under: 212.5 points

Clippers vs. Nets money line: Los Angeles -125, Brooklyn +105

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 114-101. Los Angeles' small forward Paul George did his thing and had 29 points along with six boards. George and Leonard had hoped to form a superteam when they paired together but have rarely been able to stay on the floor together. Now it's George's turn to hold down the fort again while Leonard recovers, and he's playing well.

George is averaging 25.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, and he's averaged 30.7 points per game over his last six contests. Ivica Zubac has also stepped up his game to help mask Leonard's loss, providing elite rim protection (2.4 blocks per game) while averaging a double-double on 10.8 points and 10.2 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, Brooklyn made easy work of the New York Knicks on Wednesday and carried off a 112-85 victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 12 assists, and 12 rebounds. Despite the nightly distractions with the coaching situation and Irving, Durant has continued to be one of the NBA's best scorers.

He's averaged 30.8 points per night and put up at least 25 points in all 12 games that he's played. The Nets are now 3-2 since Jacque Vaughn took over as head coach and they've particularly been buying in defensively. Brooklyn has allowed fewer than 100 points in each of its last four games and now ranks ninth in points allowed per game for the season (109.2).

