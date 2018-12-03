Devin Booker injury update: No timetable for Suns star's return from strained hamstring, per report
Booker will be out of action for a while
There is currently no timetable for Devin Booker's return to action for the Phoenix Suns, according to Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com.
Booker left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a strained left hamstring that he suffered as he was sprinting back on defense with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter of the contest. Booker immediately went to the Suns' locker room and didn't return for the remainder of the game.
Booker previously missed three games this season due to a tweak of the same hamstring. Thus, he and the team will likely play it safe when it comes to his return to action this time around.
It's a tough time for Booker to go down, as Phoenix plays three games in a four-night span beginning Tuesday night when they host the Sacramento Kings (9 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). They will then travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Thursday night before returning home to host the Miami Heat on Friday night.
Heading into Tuesday night, the Suns are stationed at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 4-19 record. Earlier this season, Booker said that the Suns need to improve their chemistry.
"I think all good teams have that trust and chemistry, where they're able to get on each other and know that it's for a better purpose. For us, I don't think we have that right now," Booker said. "We're not comfortable with each other, we don't step on each other's toes, we don't push each other, and I think that's what we need to do."
Despite their early-season struggles, Booker remains hopeful that the Phoenix front office will be able to construct a "super team" around him.
"I'd like to build a super team," Booker said. "I'd like the superteam to come to me… If that's through free agency, people seeing what we have here with the big fella [DeAndre Ayton] and myself and wanting to join in on that, to reach higher heights, then I'm with that."
On the season, Booker is averaging 23.5 points, 6.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game for the Suns.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Monday: Scores, updates, highlights
There are seven games on the schedule for Monday night
-
SportsLine: Celtics' favorites in East
SportsLine's simulations give the Warriors a 40.5 percent chance to win the title
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 3: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
How to watch: Thunder at Pistons
The Thunder and Pistons will each look to continue recent hot streaks
-
Bulls fire Hoiberg after 5-19 start
Hoiberg was 115-155 as the Bulls' winning percentage went down each of his seasons