Devin Booker injury update: No timetable for Suns star's return from strained hamstring, per report

There is currently no timetable for Devin Booker's return to action for the Phoenix Suns, according to Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com.

Booker left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a strained left hamstring that he suffered as he was sprinting back on defense with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter of the contest. Booker immediately went to the Suns' locker room and didn't return for the remainder of the game.

Booker previously missed three games this season due to a tweak of the same hamstring. Thus, he and the team will likely play it safe when it comes to his return to action this time around.

It's a tough time for Booker to go down, as Phoenix plays three games in a four-night span beginning Tuesday night when they host the Sacramento Kings (9 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). They will then travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Thursday night before returning home to host the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Heading into Tuesday night, the Suns are stationed at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 4-19 record. Earlier this season, Booker said that the Suns need to improve their chemistry.

"I think all good teams have that trust and chemistry, where they're able to get on each other and know that it's for a better purpose. For us, I don't think we have that right now," Booker said. "We're not comfortable with each other, we don't step on each other's toes, we don't push each other, and I think that's what we need to do."

Despite their early-season struggles, Booker remains hopeful that the Phoenix front office will be able to construct a "super team" around him.

"I'd like to build a super team," Booker said. "I'd like the superteam to come to me… If that's through free agency, people seeing what we have here with the big fella [DeAndre Ayton] and myself and wanting to join in on that, to reach higher heights, then I'm with that."

On the season, Booker is averaging 23.5 points, 6.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game for the Suns.