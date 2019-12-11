Grizzlies vs. Suns odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 11 predictions from advanced computer

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 11-12 overall and 6-7 at home, while Memphis is 7-16 overall and 4-6 on the road. The Grizzlies had lost nine of 10 before beating Golden State on Monday. The Suns have won three of their past five games. Phoenix is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 231. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Suns vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Phoenix strolled past Minnesota with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 125-109. Devin Booker and Dario Saric were among the main playmakers for the Suns as the former had 26 points and seven assists and the latter had 20 points along with nine rebounds.

Ricky Rubio had 16 points and 14 assists. It was his ninth double-double and his third straight game with at least 13 assists. He had one turnover against Minnesota, his fifth game with at least 10 assists and one or fewer turnovers.

Phoenix has 29 assists or more in the last seven games, the team's longest streak since 2007. The Suns won the first meeting between the teams this season, 114-105 on Nov. 2.

Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over Golden State on Monday, winning 110-102. Ja Morant looked sharp, as he had 26 points and seven assists after returning from a four-game layoff because of a back injury. Morant scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Grizzlies vs. Suns spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.