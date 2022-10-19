The Houston Rockets will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are coming off a 43-39 season where they won the play-in tournament but lost 4-1 against the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Rockets finished with a league-worst record of 20-62 but identified some key pieces in Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

The two teams have split their last 14 head-to-head matchups but the Hawks have won and covered in two of the last three meetings. Atlanta is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.5.

Hawks vs. Rockets spread: Hawks -9.5

Hawks vs. Rockets over/under: 234.5 points

What to know about the Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta was on the positive side of .500 (43-39) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. The Hawks took a big swing at joining the Eastern Conference's elite by trading for Dejounte Murray during the offseason. Atlanta sent Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks to the Spurs for Murray, who will now become the defensive stopper and alternative ball-handler to Trae Young.

The dynamic scoring presence will now have the luxury of moving off the ball in certain instances and should improve upon a career-high 38.2% shooting percentage from the 3-point line last season. Meanwhile, Murray will be able to focus on shutting down opposing perimeter players and should also be a massive contributor as a scorer, distributor and rebounder after averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.

What to know about the Houston Rockets

Houston knew that a full roster rebuild would lead to plenty of losses in 2021-22 but it has to be happy with the progress that Green and Porter made down the stretch. Green averaged 20.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists with a 59.2 true shooting percentage over his final 32 games of the season. Meanwhile, Porter managed 18.2 points, 6.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and just 2.5 turnovers per game while posting a 56.4 true shooting percentage over that same stretch.

Porter signed a four-year, $82.5 million extension in the offseason and now he's locked into a roster that should have plenty of time to gel with Green and Sengun in their second seasons, while Jabari Smith and TyTy Washington have joined the squad as rookies. Both players were first-round picks and should have significant roles this season.

