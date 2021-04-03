The Utah Jazz will take on the Orlando Magic at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are 37-11 overall and 21-2 at home, while Orlando is 17-31 overall and 7-16 on the road. The Jazz have won the last four meetings between the teams.

Utah is favored by 15 points in the latest Jazz vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $8,800 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up more than $800 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 15 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Magic spread: Jazz -15

Jazz vs. Magic over-under: 216.5 points

Jazz vs. Magic money line: Utah -1600, Orlando +900



What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah beat the Chicago Bulls 113-106 on Friday. Rudy Gobert posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds. The Jazz have won eight consecutive games. Utah has won 21 straight home games, a franchise record and the longest such home streak since the 1998-99 season.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points and five assists on Friday. He is averaging 28.9 points per game in 11 games since the All-Star break. The Jazz have scored 100-plus points in 38 consecutive games, a team record. Utah has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.8, which is third in the league.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando scored a 115-110 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Wendell Carter Jr. dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards. Terrence Ross scored 19 points. He is questionable for Saturday's game because of an ankle injury.

The Magic have only been able to knock down 43 percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Michael Carter-Williams and Khem Birch are questionable for Saturday's game. due to illnesses. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is also questionable.

How to make Magic vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Magic spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 93-59 roll.