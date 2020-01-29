Jazz vs. Spurs odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 29 predictions from advanced computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 20-26 overall and 12-12 at home, while Utah is 32-14 overall and 14-10 on the road. Utah has won 19 of its past 22 games. The Spurs, meanwhile, have lost three straight games following three consecutive wins. Utah is favored by five-points in the latest Spurs vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Spurs vs. Jazz spread: Utah -5

Spurs vs. Jazz over-under: 220.5 points

Spurs vs. Jazz money line: San Antonio +171, Utah -210

What you need to know about the Jazz

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Houston took down Utah 126-117 on Monday. The Jazz saw a four-game winning streak come to an end. Guard Donovan Mitchell had 36 points in the loss. Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 30 and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Despite suffering a setback on Monday, Utah will enter Wednesday's matchup full of confidence. That's because the Jazz have won 14 of their last 16 games overall and six of their last eight contests against San Antonio. Plus, Utah has been sensational against the number, covering the spread in 13 of its last 17 games.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio lost 110-109 to Chicago on Monday. DeMar DeRozan starred again for the losing side, as he posted a double-double with 36 points and 10 boards. The Spurs had an 11-point lead in the first half but could not hold their advantage, and DeRozan missed a free throw with 0.2 seconds left that sealed the defeat. The Spurs missed 11-of-34 attempts from the free-throw line.

San Antonio is having a down season according to its lofty standards, but the Spurs have had success at home against the Jazz. In fact, the Spurs are 15-2 in their last 17 home games against Utah.

How to make Jazz vs. Spurs picks

