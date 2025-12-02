The New York Knicks will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they battle the Boston Celtics in an Atlantic Division matchup on Tuesday night. New York is coming off a 116-94 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, while Boston downed Cleveland 117-115 that same day. The Knicks (13-6), who have won seven of their last 10, are just 3-5 on the road this season. The Celtics (11-9), who are third in the Atlantic Division, are 6-4 on their home court. New York forward OG Anunoby (hamstring) will miss the game.

Tip-off from TD Garden in Boston is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Celtics lead the all-time series 308-191, but the Knicks earned a 105-95 win on Oct. 24. Boston is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Celtics picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -1.5 at DraftKings
Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 230.5 points
Knicks vs. Celtics money line: New York -105, Boston -114

How to make Knicks vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total. The teams have gone over the total in two of the past four head-to-head meetings.

The SportsLine model is projecting New York's Jalen Brunson to score 27.3 points on average and be one of six Knicks players in double figures. Boston's Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, is projected to have 26.3 points as four Celtics players score 13.6 points or more.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.