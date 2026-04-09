Two Eastern Conference contenders will meet on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks. Boston (54-25) is the No. 2 seed and has won four straight, most recently defeating Charlotte, 113-102, on Tuesday. New York (51-28) is the 3-seed in the East and is riding a three-game win streak, last knocking off Atlanta, 108-105, on Monday. A Celtics win would lock up the No. 2 seed in the conference behind top seed Detroit. Jaylen Brown (Achilles), Derrick White (knee) and Neemias Queta (toe) are questionable for Boston.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks have won two of three matchups this season. New York is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Celtics picks, check out the Knicks vs. Celtics predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: New York -4.5 at DraftKings Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 215.5 points Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Knicks -183, Celtics +153 Knicks vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Celtics streaming: Prime Video

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Top Celtics vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (215.5). The prior two matchups this season between these teams averaged 220 combined points, and neither of those contests had Jayson Tatum in uniform. He's starting to look like the five-time All-NBA selection he is and is averaging 25.3 points over his last six games, after putting up 19.1 points over his first nine games. Tatum also dropped 42 points in his last game versus New York, which was the playoff contest in which he tore his Achilles.

As for the Knicks, their offense reaches new heights in MSG as New York is averaging 134.5 points over its last four home games. The model projects the Knicks to score 8 more points than what Boston is allowing on average, while the Celtics counter with two of the game's top three scorers per 10,000 simulations. The total is eclipsed 65.4% of the time in an A-rated total pick. See the Celtics vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Celtics line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.