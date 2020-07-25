Watch Now: Lakers Take The Court ( 2:25 )

NBA basketball is back, which means injury issues are back, too. During Saturday's scrimmage against the Orlando Magic, the Los Angeles Lakers had their first injury since action began. Lakers star big man Anthony Davis left the exhibition in the second quarter after getting poked in the eye, and did not return. Davis went back to Los Angeles' locker room after sustaining the injury and he was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game. Davis finished the contest with nine points and 10 rebounds in nine minutes of action.

The Lakers were likely just being cautious with their star forward given the fact that Saturday's contest was just a scrimmage, and they obviously want him to be at full strength for their eight "seeding" games and, of course, for the postseason. If it were a postseason game it's possible that Davis would have returned to action. Given that logic, it wouldn't be shocking to see Davis held out of the Lakers final scrimmage against the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon. The Lakers will re-open the season against the Clippers on Thursday night.

Heading into Orlando, Davis said that the hiatus from the game really benefited him as he was able to rest and recover from some other lingering injury issues.

[The time away] gave me a chance to let my body recover," Davis said earlier this month. "Kind of take a midseason break and let everything heal, get back to like how I was at the beginning of the year. It's been good for me to let some of the lingering injuries I had towards the time when the NBA stopped to let those recover and heal and get back into the best version of myself. I feel 100 percent healthy. Well, I don't feel, I am. I'm ready to go."

The fact that Davis is feeling 100 percent is great news for the Lakers, as they will need him to be fully healthy and at his best if they hope to leave Orlando with an NBA title. Thus, they're obviously hoping that the injury that Davis suffered to his eye is a minor one, and that he will be back to game action in short order.