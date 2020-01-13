Lakers vs. Cavaliers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 32-7 overall and 15-4 at home, while Cleveland is 12-27 overall and 6-13 on the road. The Lakers have won eight games in a row. Cleveland is looking for a third consecutive victory. Los Angeles is favored by 14 points in the latest Lakers vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 221. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Los Angeles strolled past Oklahoma City with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 125-110. It was another big night for Kyle Kuzma, who had 36 points along with seven rebounds. Lebron James missed the game (illness) but is expected to play Monday. Rajon Rondo had season highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds, but he suffered a finger injury and is questionable for Monday. Anthony Davis is questionable with a bruised tailbone.

Meanwhile, Cleveland beat Denver 111-103 on Saturday for the Cavs' second straight win. Collin Sexton (25 points) was the top scorer for the Cavaliers. He has scored 44 points in the past two games. Darius Garland has scored 38 points in the past two games. Tristan Thompson has also delivered back-to-back double-doubles. Most notably, Kevin Love has averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds in the past two games.

