The Toronto Raptors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 36-27 overall and 17-14 at home, while the Raptors are 26-38 overall and 10-22 on the road. The Raptors are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game. The Lakers are 10-4-1 against the spread in their last 15 games as favorites. The Raptors are 17-5 against the spread in the last 22 Los Angeles-Toronto meetings.

Lakers vs. Raptors spread: Lakers -7.5

Lakers vs. Raptors over-under: 217 points

Lakers vs. Raptors money line: Lakers -325, Raptors +265

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles has lost four of its last five, including a 110-106 setback Friday to the Sacramento Kings. Anthony Davis scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the loss, while LeBron James scored 16 points and dealt seven assists in his first game back from a high-ankle sprain. James (ankle) is listed as questionable, while Davis (calf) is listed as probable.

Dennis Schroder scores 15.5 points and deals 5.8 rebounds for the Lakers, while Montrezl Harrell grabs 6.4 rebounds per outing. The Lakers score 109.6 points per game and allow 106.7 defensively. The Lakers have faded to third in the Pacific Division, nine games behind Phoenix. The Lakers enter the game with 21 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto fell short against Utah 106-102 on Saturday. Fred VanVleet went for 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

Pascal Siakam scores 20.6 points and grabs 7.1 rebounds per game, while Kyle Lowry dishes 7.3 assists per game. Toronto scores 111.6 points per game and allows 112.4 defensively. The Raptors are last in the Atlantic Division, 17 games behind Brooklyn. Toronto is second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.4 on average.

