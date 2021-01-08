The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Staples Center. The Lakers are 6-2 overall and 2-2 at home, while San Antonio is 3-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Lakers have won the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Los Angeles is favored by seven points in the latest Lakers vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.5.

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Lakers -7

Lakers vs. Spurs over-under: 222.5 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: San Antonio +190; Los Angeles -220



What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles edged the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, 94-92. It was the Lakers' second consecutive win over the Grizzlies. Anthony Davis dropped a double-double on 26 points and 10 boards along with three blocks, and LeBron James also posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds in addition to seven assists. Davis (right adductor strain) and James (left ankle sprain) are questionable for Thursday's game.

Los Angeles overcame a 10-point first-half deficit on Tuesday, the second consecutive game in which the team executed a double-digit comeback win, and it was the first win this season when trailing at halftime. The Lakers are 3-0 this season when limiting opponents to 99 points or fewer. The Lakers have won seven of the last 10 meetings with the Spurs. Los Angeles is 16-22 all-time against San Antonio at Staples Center.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio escaped with a 116-113 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Patty Mills shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points. His eight 3-pointers set a new career high. Mills scored 13 straight points in the first quarter for the longest run of his career. The Spurs tied a franchise record by making 20 3-point field goals.

Dejounte Murray scored 21 vs. the Clippers. San Antonio scored 26 fast break points on Tuesday. Keldon Johnson scored a career-best 26 points vs. the Lakers when the teams last met on January 1. He also made five 3-pointers and had 10 rebounds in that game. The Spurs have their youngest roster since Gregg Popovich became coach in 1996, with an average age of 25.5.

