Lakers vs. Suns odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 12 predictions from advanced computer

Get ready for a Pacific Division battle, as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 6-3 overall and 4-2 at home, while the L.A. Lakers are 7-2 overall and 3-1 on the road. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Lakers odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Lakers vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also enters Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Lakers vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Phoenix made easy work of Brooklyn on Sunday in a 138-112 victory. The Suns are off to their best start since the 2009-10 season. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Devin Booker, who had 27 points and nine assists, and Ricky Rubio, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 assists. His points and assist numbers were season-highs.

The Suns have converted at least 11 3-pointers in a franchise record seven consecutive games. They sank a season-high 19 3s against Brooklyn, Booker made four of five attempts from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, the Lakers came up short against Toronto, falling 113-104 as their seven-game winning streak was snapped. Los Angeles is still off to its best start since the 2010-11 season. Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side, as he had 27 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks while playing through a shoulder injury. LeBron James had a season-high 13 rebounds, 15 assists and 13 points, becoming the first Laker to register four triple-doubles in the first 10 games of a season. His four triple-doubles have all come in the last five games.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Suns rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage at 47.5 on the season. But the Lakers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8, which is fourth in the league. These opposing strengths should enhance an exciting matchup.

So who wins Lakers vs. Suns? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Lakers vs. Suns spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.