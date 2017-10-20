LaVar Ball has some thoughts about Patrick Beverley after Lonzo's shaky NBA debut

Lonzo Ball's NBA debut was never going to be normal given the hype machine his father, LaVar Ball, has created around the Big Baller Brand.

However, few were expecting it to go down the way it did. Patrick Beverley spent the night bullying Ball up and down the court. Just a few minutes into the game, Beverley knocked him down with an unnecessary foul near midcourt that was clearly an attempt at sending a message.

Pat Bev welcoming Lonzo to the league 😂 pic.twitter.com/LEBWMuJyG0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2017

The pressure worked, as Ball finished with just three points while making only one of his six shot attempts. After the Clippers' 108-92 victory, Beverley, who was quite pleased with his performance, was reportedly heard yelling, "Weak ass m-----f-----. Bring him out on the court with me and I will tear his ass up."

Perhaps, after his son struggled and was clearly a bit overmatched by a determined defender, you might have thought LaVar Ball wouldn't have much to say. Well, you would be wrong. LaVar had plenty to say, asking rhetorically, "Who is Patrick Beverley?" Via ESPN:

"Yeah, you shut the m-----f----- down," LaVar Ball told ESPN after the game. "And your check still ain't going to go no higher than what it is. Yeah, you shut him down. OK ... Who is Patrick Beverley? He played all last year and nobody said nothing about him. Now we are looking at your first game. Why? Because Lonzo's name is attached to it. "So you got to be [all hard]," Ball added, as he slapped his fists together. "Let's see what you do the next five games, if you are going to be pumped up toward everybody like that and go back to your 0-for-5 shooting and your two or three rebounds. Nobody is going to care about you. But you put my son's name in it, and you put my name in it, now you got some action and you got some people talking."

This is exactly who LaVar Ball is. He's never going to stop talking, he's never going to stop trying to spin things positively for himself, his sons or his company. And on the one hand, it's hilarious, because he perfectly plays the role of a WWE heel. Unfortunately, it's going to continue to make life much more difficult than it needs to be for Lonzo Ball and the rest of his sons.

It seems safe to say that not everyone in the league is going to go as hard as Beverley, but no vet is going to want to be outplayed by Lonzo and then have to hear LaVar spouting off about it, so they'll bring a little extra intensity for the young Lakers point guard.