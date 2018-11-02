LOOK: Stephen Curry does drills with Harlem Globetrotters after Warriors practice

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't just rest on his laurels at practice on Thursday coming off a 37-point performance, which included seven 3-pointers to boost his nine-game season total to a ridiculous 55.

The three-time NBA champion probably has more than enough firepower alongside him in Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to just take it easy for a while. He also doesn't exactly need extra training amid what's shaping up to be the best shooting performance of his record-breaking career.

And yet, this week, with numbers that have him on pace to shatter his own 3-point marks, Curry didn't just settle for Warriors practice.

He stayed late to work with ... the Harlem Globetrotters.

The longtime trick artists are in the Bay Area for a six-game start to their Fan Powered World Tour, so three of their stars -- Lili "Champ" Thompson, Zeus McClurkin and Hammer Harrison -- paid a visit to the Warriors' gym after Golden State's Thursday practice to do drills with Curry and teammate Quinn Cook. As seen in practice footage, the group worked on everything from 4-point shots, which the Globetrotters introduced in 2017, to the three-man weave, with Curry at the center of the latter.

It was a match made in heaven, if we're being quite honest. Who other than Stephen Curry, in the NBA, makes for a better pairing with the Globetrotters? And who other than Stephen Curry would make for a better future Globetrotter?