The Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 0-5 overall and 0-1 at home, while Charlotte is 2-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. Charlotte is coming off a 134-131 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday while the Magic also played that night, losing 102-93 to the Cavaliers.

The Hornets won three of four games in the season series a year ago but the Magic were able to cover the spread in two of those contests. Charlotte is favored by 2 points in the latest Magic vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 220.

Magic vs. Hornets spread: Magic +2

Magic vs. Hornets over/under: 220 points

Magic vs. Hornets money line: Orlando +105, Charlotte -125

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic ended up a good deal behind the Cavaliers when they played on Wednesday, losing 103-92. Point guard Cole Anthony had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court. However, rookie Paolo Banchero continued his promising start with 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting with eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is averaging 24 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game over his first five contests. And while the franchise may still be angling for another ping-pong ball victory with Victor Wembanyama at next year's draft, Banchero's complete level on a nightly basis certainly makes the Magic dangerous in spots like this at home. But he and Orlando will have to go at it with a lengthy injury report as the Magic are down Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Jalen Suggs (ankle).

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Knicks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-131. Small forward Gordon Hayward (21 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte as Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball both missed the game with ankle injuries.

Rozier is doubtful for Friday's game, as is Cody Martin (quad), and Ball is out indefinitely, so the Hornets will have to find ways to keep their league-leading offense (124.5 ppg) churning. The team had 31 assists on 49 made field goals in the loss on Wednesday and is shooting a staggering 41.7% from the 3-point line on the year to lead the NBA. Charlotte also leads the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage allowed (28.1%).

